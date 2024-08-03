 
Justin Simien Opens Up About the Cancellation of the 'Star Wars: Lando' Series
The creator behind the scrapped 'Star Wars: Lando' series candidly shares his emotional journey and reflects on his experiences within the 'Star Wars' and 'Star Trek' franchises.

  • Aug 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Justin Simien, who was attached to direct the "Star Wars: Lando" series for Disney+, has revealed the emotional toll of its cancellation. The project, which would have seen Donald Glover reprise his role as the beloved smuggler, was reportedly well into development. "It was pretty developed," Simien said. "There was a Bible, there was concept art, there were scripts, but it just wasn’t meant to be."

Grieving over the loss, Simien confessed, "I get over it. I’m in therapy a lot." He emphasized the importance of acknowledging and processing the pain of losing such a project: "It is true grief... You pour so much of your heart and soul into something, but ultimately, you don’t have control over whether it lives or dies."

As for how Simien learned of the project's cancellation, he stated, "It became clear. They probably won’t want me to say this, but I knew it was official when I read it in the trades."

Reflecting on his involvement in the "Star Wars" franchise, Simien commented, "With 'Star Trek', and anything that’s IP that I don’t have direct control over, I just try to remind myself that it really is about the journey." He expressed gratitude for the experiences and collaborations, "If that’s all it ever is, wow, that’s still a childhood dream. I literally grew up watching that show and wishing I could go to space. I’m living that childhood dream right now."

Despite the disappointment, Simien remains enthusiastic about his upcoming projects, including the MGM+ docuseries "Hollywood Black" and a live-action "Star Trek" comedy series.

