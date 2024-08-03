Simone Biles Defends Husband for Wearing Her Gold Medal, Disses Donald Trump After Olympic Win

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles, the 27-year-old Olympic champion gymnast, has once again captured the world's attention, both with her record-breaking performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics and her resolute stance in defending her loved ones. After the athlete clinched numerous gold medals, Biles' unwavering dedication, both in her sport and personal life, stands as testament to her resilience.

Biles made a triumphant return on July 30, capturing the gold with her teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Hezly Rivera. Their spectacular performance propelled the USA to victory over Italy and Brazil. Celebrities like Serena Williams, Spike Lee, and Michael Phelps, along with his son Nico, were present to witness the phenomenal event. Even Natalie Portman was seen applauding in the stands, making the moment a star-studded affair.

In the crowd, Biles' biggest cheerleader was her husband, Jonathan Owens, who has been by her side throughout the games. Despite criticism for wearing Biles' gold medal in a photo, the NFL star stood firm, showing his unwavering support.

Biles was quick to defend her husband, highlighting that every family member had worn her medals, urging critics to avoid assumptions. Her fierce defense of her husband, coupled with her candidness about their relationship, underscores the solidarity between the couple.

"Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures," she retorted. "so don't ever make assumptions. Like y'all are so f***ing miserable. Leave us alone."

Biles hasn't shied away from speaking her mind on broader issues either. Following her latest Olympic win, she tweeted, "I love my Black job," a direct response to former President Donald Trump's controversial remarks about immigrants taking "Black jobs" from Americans.

This isn't her first confrontation with Trump and his supporters - Biles faced backlash in 2021 for prioritizing her mental health over immediate competition, a decision criticized by some right-wing figures.

Simone Biles isn't just a star for her athletic prowess but also for her courage to stand up for her beliefs and loved ones. As she continues to defy expectations and advocate for herself and others, Biles solidifies her status not only as the greatest gymnast of all time but also as an influential figure off the mat.