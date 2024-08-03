Christina Hall Reacts to Estranged Husband's 'Hope' Message Amid Divorce Battle

AceShowbiz - Christina Hall, the HGTV personality known for her series "Christina on the Coast" and "Flip or Flop", is sparing no words in her public response to estranged husband Josh Hall's recent social media posts. The couple, who filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage, have exchanged several barbs online, highlighting the contentious nature of their separation.

On August 1, Christina shared a pointed response to Josh's Instagram post, which featured a "HOPE" sculpture accompanied by a prayer hands emoji and a blue heart. Christina fired back with, "I 'HOPE' she pays me millions more than what she's already offered me," complete with a money emoji and the same praying hands emoji Josh had used. This exchange underscores the financial battles at the heart of their dispute.

Josh filed for divorce on July 15, citing "irreconcilable differences" and seeking spousal support from Christina. Christina quickly responded with a legal filing on July 24, asking that neither party be allowed to request support and detailing the real estate at stake, including their $12 million Newport Beach, Calif. mansion.

Additionally, Christina accused Josh of mishandling $35,000 from rental properties in Tennessee, claiming he directed this money to his personal account just a day after being informed of the impending divorce.

These financial disputes and alleged misconduct have added fuel to their fiery public interactions. Christina, a self-made success in the home renovation and design world, has been vocal about protecting her assets and hard-earned wealth.

"I have worked my a** off to build this life for myself and my children, and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," she stated bluntly on her Instagram Stories.

This was Christina's third marriage. She was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, father of her two older children, from 2009 to 2018, and British TV host Ant Anstead, with whom she shares a young son, Hudson. Her marriage to Josh included both personal and professional collaborations, such as the creation of Unbroken Productions, their TV production company.

As their personal lives continue to make headlines, it remains clear that Christina and Josh's divorce is filled with high stakes, emotional turmoil, and a battle over significant financial and professional interests. Stay tuned as this divorce saga continues to unfold.