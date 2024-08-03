 
Christina Hall Reacts to Estranged Husband's 'Hope' Message Amid Divorce Battle
Instagram
Celebrity

As the divorce drama between Christina and Josh Hall unfolds, the HGTV star is not holding back, addressing financial disputes and personal jabs that have emerged during their split.

  • Aug 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Christina Hall, the HGTV personality known for her series "Christina on the Coast" and "Flip or Flop", is sparing no words in her public response to estranged husband Josh Hall's recent social media posts. The couple, who filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage, have exchanged several barbs online, highlighting the contentious nature of their separation.

On August 1, Christina shared a pointed response to Josh's Instagram post, which featured a "HOPE" sculpture accompanied by a prayer hands emoji and a blue heart. Christina fired back with, "I 'HOPE' she pays me millions more than what she's already offered me," complete with a money emoji and the same praying hands emoji Josh had used. This exchange underscores the financial battles at the heart of their dispute.

Josh filed for divorce on July 15, citing "irreconcilable differences" and seeking spousal support from Christina. Christina quickly responded with a legal filing on July 24, asking that neither party be allowed to request support and detailing the real estate at stake, including their $12 million Newport Beach, Calif. mansion.

Additionally, Christina accused Josh of mishandling $35,000 from rental properties in Tennessee, claiming he directed this money to his personal account just a day after being informed of the impending divorce.

  Editors' Pick

These financial disputes and alleged misconduct have added fuel to their fiery public interactions. Christina, a self-made success in the home renovation and design world, has been vocal about protecting her assets and hard-earned wealth.

"I have worked my a** off to build this life for myself and my children, and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," she stated bluntly on her Instagram Stories.

This was Christina's third marriage. She was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, father of her two older children, from 2009 to 2018, and British TV host Ant Anstead, with whom she shares a young son, Hudson. Her marriage to Josh included both personal and professional collaborations, such as the creation of Unbroken Productions, their TV production company.

As their personal lives continue to make headlines, it remains clear that Christina and Josh's divorce is filled with high stakes, emotional turmoil, and a battle over significant financial and professional interests. Stay tuned as this divorce saga continues to unfold.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Christina Haack Shows Off New BF Christopher Larocca and Their Jet-Set Life Amid Josh Hall Divorce

Christina Haack Shows Off New BF Christopher Larocca and Their Jet-Set Life Amid Josh Hall Divorce

Christina Haack Kisses New Beau Christopher Larocca Amid Josh Hall Divorce

Christina Haack Kisses New Beau Christopher Larocca Amid Josh Hall Divorce

Christina Haack Removes Another Tattoo Linked to Ex Josh Hall Amid Bitter Divorce

Christina Haack Removes Another Tattoo Linked to Ex Josh Hall Amid Bitter Divorce

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo