Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Roasted for Wearing Her Gold Medal

In pictures shared on Instagram, the NFL star can be seen wrapping his arm around his wife while wearing her gold medal around his neck.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens has been roasted online over his latest social media post. After wearing his wife's gold medal following her historic Olympics win, the footballer found himself being dragged by online users.

On Wednesday, July 31, the 29-year-old shared on Instagram pictures with his wife after the U.S. women's gymnastics team won gold at the Olympics. Simone herself also took home her fifth Olympic gold medal following the team's all-around event.

In his Instagram post, Jonathan could be seen wrapping his arm around Simone as he wore a white shirt with her last name and photos of her on it. He also had the gold medal around his neck and was holding it up with his hand.

"Witnessing history every time you step on the mat," he penned in the caption of the post. "Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it."

Some people were not happy to see Jonathan holding Simone's Olympic medal. "That's Simone's gold medal you're holding, not yours my guy," one wrote, while another added, "Why he holding it like he won it." A third questioned, "But why are you wearing it? How odd." Someone else chimed in, "Give the medal back baby that's not yours."