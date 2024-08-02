 
Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Roasted for Wearing Her Gold Medal
Instagram
Celebrity

In pictures shared on Instagram, the NFL star can be seen wrapping his arm around his wife while wearing her gold medal around his neck.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens has been roasted online over his latest social media post. After wearing his wife's gold medal following her historic Olympics win, the footballer found himself being dragged by online users.

On Wednesday, July 31, the 29-year-old shared on Instagram pictures with his wife after the U.S. women's gymnastics team won gold at the Olympics. Simone herself also took home her fifth Olympic gold medal following the team's all-around event.

In his Instagram post, Jonathan could be seen wrapping his arm around Simone as he wore a white shirt with her last name and photos of her on it. He also had the gold medal around his neck and was holding it up with his hand.

  Editors' Pick

"Witnessing history every time you step on the mat," he penned in the caption of the post. "Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it."

Some people were not happy to see Jonathan holding Simone's Olympic medal. "That's Simone's gold medal you're holding, not yours my guy," one wrote, while another added, "Why he holding it like he won it." A third questioned, "But why are you wearing it? How odd." Someone else chimed in, "Give the medal back baby that's not yours."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Simone Biles Had Therapy Before Paris Olympics

Simone Biles Had Therapy Before Paris Olympics

Simone Biles Blocked by Former Teammate MyKayla Sinner Amid Feud

Simone Biles Blocked by Former Teammate MyKayla Sinner Amid Feud

Simone Biles Seemingly Hits Back at MyKayla Skinner Over 'Work Ethic' Comment in Shady Post

Simone Biles Seemingly Hits Back at MyKayla Skinner Over 'Work Ethic' Comment in Shady Post

Simone Biles Officially Becomes Most Decorated U.S. Gymnast, Defends Her Hair Amid Criticisms

Simone Biles Officially Becomes Most Decorated U.S. Gymnast, Defends Her Hair Amid Criticisms

Latest News
Model Adut Akech Is Expecting Her First Child, Debuts Baby Bump
  • Aug 02, 2024

Model Adut Akech Is Expecting Her First Child, Debuts Baby Bump

Doja Cat Spotted Smoking a Cigarette One Year After Declaring She Was 'Nicotine Free'
  • Aug 02, 2024

Doja Cat Spotted Smoking a Cigarette One Year After Declaring She Was 'Nicotine Free'

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures 2' Will Seemingly Arrive This Week, Fans Not Buying It
  • Aug 02, 2024

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures 2' Will Seemingly Arrive This Week, Fans Not Buying It

Offset Faces Staggering $1.6 Million Tax Lien Amid Cardi B Divorce
  • Aug 02, 2024

Offset Faces Staggering $1.6 Million Tax Lien Amid Cardi B Divorce

Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Roasted for Wearing Her Gold Medal
  • Aug 02, 2024

Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Roasted for Wearing Her Gold Medal

Kendall Jenner 'Hysterically' Crying Herself to Sleep Due to Darker Side of Modelling Industry
  • Aug 02, 2024

Kendall Jenner 'Hysterically' Crying Herself to Sleep Due to Darker Side of Modelling Industry