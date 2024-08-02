Punkie Johnson Quits 'SNL' After 4 Seasons

AceShowbiz - Punkie Johnson, a beloved cast member of "Saturday Night Live," has announced that she will not be returning for the show's milestone 50th season. During a stand-up gig at Brooklyn's Union Hall on Wednesday night, July 31, Johnson shared the news with her audience and later reiterated it via an Instagram video.

At the comedy show, Johnson playfully engaged with the audience but found herself in a candid moment when someone asked about her expectations for the next season. "Oh, I ain't comin' back," she replied with honesty, confirming, "There's no bad blood, no bridges burned, no hard feelings."

Johnson joined "SNL" in 2020 as a featured player and quickly rose to become a main cast member by the 48th season. Recognized as the second openly queer Black woman on the show, she made significant contributions through her roles and memorable impressions of figures such as Vice President Kamala Harris, Nicki Minaj, and Queen Latifah among others. Her time on "SNL" has been described by her as "a dream I didn't even know I could achieve."

Reflecting on her journey, Johnson, whose real name is Jessica Williams, expressed her gratitude for being part of one of comedy's most prestigious platforms. She said, "SNL was a dream that I didn't even know I could achieve. I was a part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I am so grateful for it."

Although she didn't disclose specific reasons for her departure, the response from her fellow cast members and fans has been overwhelmingly supportive. Current "SNL" stars including Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, and Ego Nwodim expressed their admiration and love in the comments on her Instagram post. Nwodim humorously wrote, "Love you til the death of me Punkie!! Now get off Instagram and whatever tf editing app you used and call me back please."

Aside from her "SNL" fame, Johnson has also appeared in various TV series such as "Space Force," "A Black Lady Sketch Show," and "Corporate." As she moves on from the iconic sketch show, fans eagerly await to see what exciting projects she will tackle next. "My time now has come to an end, and, um, Punkie outside now, y'all!" Johnson said in her video, hinting at new beginnings.