 
Tom Brady Spotted 'Negotiating Over Dessert' With Daughter Vivian in New Adorable Photo
The retired NFL superstar melts hearts by sharing intimate moments with his 11-year-old daughter, whom he shares with former wife Gisele Bundchen, on Instagram.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady, the retired NFL superstar, recently melted hearts by sharing intimate moments with his children on Instagram, proving that he's just as dedicated to his family as he was to his football career.

The 46-year-old former NFL quarterback took to Instagram on August 1 to post some endearing snapshots of quality time spent with his 11-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. In the first photo, Brady can be seen planting a kiss on Vivian's head while she smiles brightly at the camera. Another photo shows the father-daughter duo negotiating over dessert as they wait for Vivian's cotton candy to be prepared.

In his playful caption, Brady quoted, "Dinner, negotiating over dessert, and a 46 year old dad who was just told 'do something cool.' " This Instagram post wasn't just limited to his interaction with Vivian; it also featured Michael Rubin and his 18-year-old daughter Kylie.

It's evident that Brady cherishes his moments with his children. Besides Vivian, he is also a father to two sons: 14-year-old Benjamin Rein, whom he shares with Bundchen, and 16-year-old John "Jack" Edward Thomas, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Last month, Brady showcased his love for his sons by sharing photos on his Instagram Stories. One such photo included him and Jack playing golf together in matching white T-shirts, with Brady captioning, "Love this kiddddd." Another picture showed Benjamin relaxing outside, along with the caption, "And this boy makes my heart sing."

