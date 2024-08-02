Dylan Sprouse Defends Pregnant Co-Star, Refuses to Make Disrespectful Joke

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

Known for his role on 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody', the actor has revealed why he refused to make a fat joke about his pregnant co-star, Kim Rhodes, despite pressure from a producer.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Dylan Sprouse has revealed why he refused to make a fat joke about his pregnant "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" co-star, Kim Rhodes, despite pressure from a producer. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live," Sprouse detailed the incident.

He explained that he believes fat jokes are simply not funny unless made in self-reference. He stated, "There's a better joke somewhere else, unless you're talking about yourself."

The incident occurred when Sprouse, then around 15 years old, was asked to deliver a scripted fat joke against Rhodes, who portrayed his pregnant on-screen mother. Sprouse adamantly refused, explaining, "I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny and I'll say it."

Rhodes recalled the incident as one of her favorite memories from the show's production, praising Sprouse and his twin brother, Cole, for always standing up for her. She shared that an executive producer attempted to force Sprouse to say the line, but he held his ground.

Sprouse attributed his refusal to his confidence, which he gained from having his own show at a young age. He also credits his grounded upbringing, noting that his father kept him humble.

Despite their success on "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody", Dylan and Cole Sprouse eventually left Disney Channel due to creative differences. However, their advocacy for respect and their refusal to compromise their values have made a lasting impression.