Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination During Solo Shopping Spree

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bianca Censori's conservative look apparently doesn't last long. The wife of Kanye West was seen returning to her usual racy look when she was out and about in Beverly Hills without the rapper.

In photos circulating online, Bianca was seen leaving little to the imagination as she rocked a sheer tube dress when shopping in the area. The stocking material let the Yeezy architectural designer, who opted out bra for the outing, expose her back.

The Australian native styled her short hair in a messy bun as she sported a minimum makeup. She completed her jaw-dropping look with black pumps.

Bianca's show-stopping style came just one day after she uncharacteristically dressed in a modest outfit. The architect surprisingly skipped her usual racy style when she was running errands at Target in Beverly Hills with Ye's kids Saint and North, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

During the sighting, Bianca wore a cream-colored poncho while styling her dark hair in a messy, low bun. Ye, on the other hand, went color-coordinated with Bianca in a baggy monochromatic sweatsuit combo for the outing.

Bianca's conservative choice of style seemingly had something to do with Target's policy. The retailer reportedly has a "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Clothes, No Service" rule which was a huge hurdle for Bianca, who often made headlines for her barely-there fashion.

Her controversial style aside, Bianca has proven that she's a cool stepmother for Ye's four kids. She recently was snapped bonding well with North, wrapping up her arms around the little girl during a movie date. Bianca, Ye and the 11-year-old were pictured stepping out to a Los Angeles movie theater to watch "Deadpool & Wolverine".

Bianca and North also flaunted their bond earlier this month. The two were previously caught on camera spending quality time together while grabbing groceries during their Japan trip with the "Vulture" rapper.