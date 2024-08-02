Bethenny Frankel Fires Back at Critics of Her Beach Outfits

Instagram Celebrity

While sharing her reaction to criticisms over her choice of style at age 53, the 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum confidently showcases her fit physique.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel has had an unusual way to respond to criticisms. The former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" fired back at online critics, who blasted her for rocking bikinis at her current age.

On Thursday, August 1, the 53-year-old former reality TV star made use of her Instagram page to share her reaction to critics of her fashion style. In her new post, she uploaded a video in which she flaunted her fit physique in a black-and-white bikini set.

Bethenny showcased her stunning figure in a black bra top that came with white stripe on its front side and two straps. She also donned a pair of skimpy black undies and accessorized herself with a necklace, bracelet and a pair of small hoop earrings. While going barefoot, she styled her long dark-colored hair in a high ponytail.

In the short clip, it could be seen that Bethenny was enjoying summer at what appeared to be a beach resort. As she talked in front of the camera, she stood on a wooden deck of an outdoor swimming pool overlooking a breathtaking view of the ocean.

The "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" podcast host said, "Many of you say at a certain age you're too old to wear a bikini. This was in my drawer and it has tags on it," before turning her body around to show off her ensemble. She went on to ask, "So the big question I have for you is: Am I popping tags or am I not popping tags?"

Over the footage, Bethenny asked the same question, "Am I popping or not?" Along with the clip, she reiterated in the caption of the post, "Are we gonna pop some tags?" and encouraged Instagram users to respond in the comments section.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with positive comments. One user wrote, "If I had that body, girl yoou ate hotter than hades." Similarly, another gushed, "You look fabulous! And you should wear a bikini whenever the hell you want to!! And I will too." A third exclaimed, "Yesssss honey pop those tags you look phenomenal!"