Joshua Jackson Embarks on Medical Adventure on the High Seas in First Look at 'Doctor Odyssey'

ABC TV

Prepare to set sail with the former 'Dawson's Creek' star on Ryan Murphy's new medical procedural 'Doctor Odyssey', where life on the ocean is anything but calm.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Get ready for a captivating medical adventure on the high seas with Ryan Murphy's "Doctor Odyssey". Starring Joshua Jackson as Max, the series follows a team of skilled doctors on a luxury cruise ship where the staff lives a life of both hard work and hard play.

As Max and his team navigate unusual medical crises miles from shore, they also face their own interpersonal challenges. Don Johnson, the iconic star of "Miami Vice", joins the cast as a mysterious figure who declares the ship to be "heaven" and tasks Max with keeping everyone alive.

In the show's teaser, debuted via PEOPLE, viewers get a glimpse of the glamorous ship and its crew, including Jackson's character emerging shirtless from the pool. As the medical team tackles cases in their finest cruise ship attire, they encounter a perilous situation when they rescue a man who has presumably gone overboard.

Featuring a supporting cast that includes Sean Teale and Phillipa Soo, "Doctor Odyssey" promises a blend of eye-catching visuals and gripping medical drama. Executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson, the series delivers the trademark outrageousness and humor of Murphy's work.

"Doctor Odyssey" sets sail on Thursday, September 26 at 9 P.M. ET on ABC. After its premiere, episodes will stream on Hulu.