 
Ice Spice Fuels Ozempic Speculation as She Shows Off Slimmed-Down Look
Instagram
Celebrity

Despite previously shutting down a rumor suggesting that she uses the medication to lose weight, the raptress makes many fans believe the opposite after sharing a mirror selfie.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rising rap star Ice Spice, born Isis Naija Gaston, has recently stirred up a whirlwind of rumors and speculation across various fronts. Known for her hit "Munch", the 24-year-old Bronx native recently posted a series of snaps flaunting a notably slimmed-down figure.

One particular mirror selfie, showcasing a smaller waist while sporting a black hoodie and workout leggings, ignited a flurry of comments speculating she might be using the weight-loss drug Ozempic.

  Editors' Pick

Fans quickly took to social media, questioning the dramatic change in her waistline. Comments ranged from "ICE IS MELTING" to "Stop using Ozempic," while others even accused her of photo editing. Despite the ongoing buzz, Ice Spice has not publicly discussed her weight loss. Instead, she has shared photos of her healthy meals and workout routines, particularly while on her "Y2K!" world tour that kicked off in Denmark on July 4.

The discussion around Ozempic doesn't end with Ice Spice. In a strikingly different scenario, 56-year-old singer Macy Gray experienced severe side effects from the popular weight-loss drug. On an episode of MTV's "The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets", Macy had to be rushed to the hospital in a wheelchair after a shot of Ozempic left her short of breath and unable to walk. She candidly shared her struggles, including severe constipation and fatigue, attributed to the drug. Macy had sought out Ozempic to quickly shed weight ahead of her tour, underscoring the lengths to which some celebrities go for rapid weight loss.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Ice Spice 'Incredibly Confused' at Super Bowl, Would Just Mimick Taylor Swift's Reactions

Ice Spice 'Incredibly Confused' at Super Bowl, Would Just Mimick Taylor Swift's Reactions

Ice Spice Turns Into Statue of Liberty in Twerking-Filled MV for 'Oh Shhh...' ft. Travis Scott

Ice Spice Turns Into Statue of Liberty in Twerking-Filled MV for 'Oh Shhh...' ft. Travis Scott

Ice Spice Clarifies Relationship Status With Central Cee After He's Accused of Cheating

Ice Spice Clarifies Relationship Status With Central Cee After He's Accused of Cheating

Ice Spice Addresses Matty Healy's Racially Insensitive Interview

Ice Spice Addresses Matty Healy's Racially Insensitive Interview

Latest News
Jeremy Renner Open to 'Avengers' Reunion After Robert Downey Jr.'s Shocking Doctor Doom Casting
  • Aug 02, 2024

Jeremy Renner Open to 'Avengers' Reunion After Robert Downey Jr.'s Shocking Doctor Doom Casting

LeToya Luckett's Ex-Husband Subtly Shades Her After She Confirmed Third Marriage
  • Aug 02, 2024

LeToya Luckett's Ex-Husband Subtly Shades Her After She Confirmed Third Marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Raise Awareness About Signs of Possible Suicide in New Interview
  • Aug 02, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Raise Awareness About Signs of Possible Suicide in New Interview

50 Cent Mourns the Loss of His Grandfather With Heartfelt Tribute
  • Aug 02, 2024

50 Cent Mourns the Loss of His Grandfather With Heartfelt Tribute

Top 10 Wardrobe Essentials for Working From Home
  • Aug 02, 2024

Top 10 Wardrobe Essentials for Working From Home

Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann Are 'Friends' Despite Romance Speculation
  • Aug 02, 2024

Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann Are 'Friends' Despite Romance Speculation