Ice Spice Fuels Ozempic Speculation as She Shows Off Slimmed-Down Look

Despite previously shutting down a rumor suggesting that she uses the medication to lose weight, the raptress makes many fans believe the opposite after sharing a mirror selfie.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rising rap star Ice Spice, born Isis Naija Gaston, has recently stirred up a whirlwind of rumors and speculation across various fronts. Known for her hit "Munch", the 24-year-old Bronx native recently posted a series of snaps flaunting a notably slimmed-down figure.

One particular mirror selfie, showcasing a smaller waist while sporting a black hoodie and workout leggings, ignited a flurry of comments speculating she might be using the weight-loss drug Ozempic.

Fans quickly took to social media, questioning the dramatic change in her waistline. Comments ranged from "ICE IS MELTING" to "Stop using Ozempic," while others even accused her of photo editing. Despite the ongoing buzz, Ice Spice has not publicly discussed her weight loss. Instead, she has shared photos of her healthy meals and workout routines, particularly while on her "Y2K!" world tour that kicked off in Denmark on July 4.

The discussion around Ozempic doesn't end with Ice Spice. In a strikingly different scenario, 56-year-old singer Macy Gray experienced severe side effects from the popular weight-loss drug. On an episode of MTV's "The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets", Macy had to be rushed to the hospital in a wheelchair after a shot of Ozempic left her short of breath and unable to walk. She candidly shared her struggles, including severe constipation and fatigue, attributed to the drug. Macy had sought out Ozempic to quickly shed weight ahead of her tour, underscoring the lengths to which some celebrities go for rapid weight loss.