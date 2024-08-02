 
Bryan Abasolo Alleges Estranged Wife Rachel Lindsay Called Him a 'Leech'
In court documents, Abasolo claims that his ex-wife and former 'The Bachelorette' leading lady insulted him in a text message related to his monthly spousal support payment.

AceShowbiz - Bryan Abasolo, 44, has filed court documents accusing his estranged wife, Rachel Lindsay, 37, of calling him a "temp leech" in a text message. The message allegedly accompanied the transfer of $6,628.50, half of his court-ordered $13,257 monthly spousal support payment.

Abasolo expressed offense at the alleged insult, claiming that Lindsay is responsible for supporting him financially after their recent divorce. He accused her of obstructing the divorce process and perpetuating a false narrative about her cooperation.

In his filing, Abasolo also requested access to $35,000 of their alleged joint funds and a $5,000 fine against Lindsay for allegedly withholding funds from him. He claims that she has substantial funds in various accounts, including over $250,000 in a sole proprietor account at Bank of America.

The court previously ordered Lindsay to pay Abasolo's legal fees in the amount of $15,000. Abasolo has also requested $75,000 in attorney's fees, claiming that he lacks the financial means to cover the costs.

Lindsay initially resisted Abasolo's $16,000 monthly spousal support request, arguing that he exaggerated their marital lifestyle. However, the court ultimately ordered her to pay the reduced amount.

The couple's divorce proceedings have been marked by acrimony. Abasolo has previously accused Lindsay of "verbal manipulation" during their marriage, while she has alleged that he made "glamorous" claims about their lifestyle to increase his financial support.

The latest allegations of insults and financial disputes highlight the ongoing tensions between the former "The Bachelorette" couple.

