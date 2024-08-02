 
Ryan Reynolds Reveals 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Co-Star He Argues With
The Deadpool depicter shares hilarious moments and family involvement in 'Deadpool and Wolverine', with his daughter Inez as Kidpool and other family members making cameo appearances.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds has revealed the humorous experience he had working with his 7-year-old daughter, Inez, on the set of "Deadpool & Wolverine". In an Instagram post, Reynolds joked that Inez, who portrayed Kidpool, was "the only costar I argued with."

"Most people think Kidpool is the dirtiest. But she's also pretty good at backtalk and never taking out the trash," Reynolds added with the hashtag #DeadpoolAndWolverine.

The post included a photo of the father-daughter duo in matching Deadpool costumes. Reynolds shares Inez with his wife, Blake Lively.

The film was a family affair for Reynolds, with his son Olin as Babypool, Lively as Lady Deadpool, and his 4-year-old daughter Betty as "Hugh Jackman Wrangler."

  Editors' Pick

Reynolds expressed his amusement at Betty's adoration for Jackman, who portrayed Wolverine. "She attacks him, thinking she has claws and he has a healing factor - which he might," Reynolds said.

In a joint interview with Jackman, Reynolds also joked about the chaos at home with his four children. "As much as I'd say I'd love to spread out and fall asleep normally, I withhold that," he said.

While promoting the film, Reynolds hinted at his and Lively's willingness to expand their family. "The more the merrier," he remarked. "As many as possible… just running around, wrecking stuff in the house."

Reynolds and Lively also have 9-year-old James, making their family a close-knit unit both on and off the set of "Deadpool & Wolverine".

