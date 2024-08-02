Ryan Seacrest Gets Nostalgic as He Reacts to Carrie Underwood's Return to 'American Idol'

Instagram TV

Former winner Carrie Underwood is joining Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the 'American Idol' judging panel for the next season, creating a full-circle moment with host Ryan Seacrest.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Seacrest and Carrie Underwood have a long-standing connection that dates back to 2005, when Seacrest introduced Underwood as the winner of "American Idol" fourth season. Now, after eight Grammys and countless accolades, Underwood is returning to the show as a judge.

"It's a full-circle moment to go from announcing you as the winner of ['American Idol'] 20 years ago to now welcoming you to the judge's table," Seacrest exclaimed on Instagram. He shared photos of himself and Underwood throughout the years, including their first meeting and their reunion in 2016.

As a recording artist, Underwood has sold over 85 million records worldwide and has won numerous prestigious awards, including 17 American Music Awards, 10 People's Choice Awards, and seven CMA Awards. She previously appeared as a guest on "Idol" and served as a mentor during the 2022 season.

Underwood shared Seacrest's post on Instagram and expressed her excitement, saying, "Thank you Ryan! Excited to be coming back home!" She replaces Katy Perry, who announced her departure from the show after seven seasons.

"I remember being at home in our little house in Checotah and seeing on TV that there were auditions in St. Louis. My mom said, 'If you wanna go, I'll drive you,' " Underwood recalled. "I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show."

Underwood's return marks a significant milestone for the show and for her personal journey. It also highlights the enduring connection between Seacrest and Underwood, who have witnessed each other's careers blossom over the years.