 
Ryan Seacrest Gets Nostalgic as He Reacts to Carrie Underwood's Return to 'American Idol'
Instagram
TV

Former winner Carrie Underwood is joining Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the 'American Idol' judging panel for the next season, creating a full-circle moment with host Ryan Seacrest.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ryan Seacrest and Carrie Underwood have a long-standing connection that dates back to 2005, when Seacrest introduced Underwood as the winner of "American Idol" fourth season. Now, after eight Grammys and countless accolades, Underwood is returning to the show as a judge.

"It's a full-circle moment to go from announcing you as the winner of ['American Idol'] 20 years ago to now welcoming you to the judge's table," Seacrest exclaimed on Instagram. He shared photos of himself and Underwood throughout the years, including their first meeting and their reunion in 2016.

As a recording artist, Underwood has sold over 85 million records worldwide and has won numerous prestigious awards, including 17 American Music Awards, 10 People's Choice Awards, and seven CMA Awards. She previously appeared as a guest on "Idol" and served as a mentor during the 2022 season.

  Editors' Pick

Underwood shared Seacrest's post on Instagram and expressed her excitement, saying, "Thank you Ryan! Excited to be coming back home!" She replaces Katy Perry, who announced her departure from the show after seven seasons.

"I remember being at home in our little house in Checotah and seeing on TV that there were auditions in St. Louis. My mom said, 'If you wanna go, I'll drive you,' " Underwood recalled. "I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show."

Underwood's return marks a significant milestone for the show and for her personal journey. It also highlights the enduring connection between Seacrest and Underwood, who have witnessed each other's careers blossom over the years.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Carrie Underwood Returns to 'American Idol' as a Judge After Katy Perry's Departure

Carrie Underwood Returns to 'American Idol' as a Judge After Katy Perry's Departure

Luke Bryan Spills Potential Replacements for Katy Perry on 'American Idol'

Luke Bryan Spills Potential Replacements for Katy Perry on 'American Idol'

'American Idol' Producer Speaks Out After Leaving the Show

'American Idol' Producer Speaks Out After Leaving the Show

Meghan Trainor Begging to Join 'American Idol' After Katy Perry's Exit

Meghan Trainor Begging to Join 'American Idol' After Katy Perry's Exit

Latest News
Lala Kent Embraces Pregnancy With Style During Spa Trip
  • Aug 02, 2024

Lala Kent Embraces Pregnancy With Style During Spa Trip

Simone Biles Celebrates Sixth Olympic Gold Medal in Paris With Bedazzled G.O.A.T. Necklace
  • Aug 02, 2024

Simone Biles Celebrates Sixth Olympic Gold Medal in Paris With Bedazzled G.O.A.T. Necklace

Getting Started with Home Automation for Beginners
  • Aug 02, 2024

Getting Started with Home Automation for Beginners

Unlock Restful Nights: Lavender Essential Oil Sleep Aromatherapy
  • Aug 02, 2024

Unlock Restful Nights: Lavender Essential Oil Sleep Aromatherapy

Ryan Reynolds Reveals 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Co-Star He Argues With
  • Aug 02, 2024

Ryan Reynolds Reveals 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Co-Star He Argues With

Effective Clinical Hypnosis For Phobias: Transformative Techniques in Clinical Hypnosis
  • Aug 02, 2024

Effective Clinical Hypnosis For Phobias: Transformative Techniques in Clinical Hypnosis