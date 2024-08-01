Brooklyn Beckham Consoles Wife Nicola Peltz as She Mourns Tragic Death of Dog Nala

Instagram Celebrity

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Adams makes sure to be by his actress wife's side when she says goodbye to her beloved chihuahua Nala before it is buried.

AceShowbiz - Brooklyn Beckham appeared to have shown that he is a supportive husband to Nicola Peltz Beckham. The son of David Beckham and Victoria Adams consoled his actress wife as she mourned the tragic death of her dog.

On Wednesday, July 31, the 29-year-old actress made use of her Instagram page to upload a photo of her saying goodbye to her beloved pet Nala before it was buried. In the picture, it could be seen that she was accompanied by her husband Brooklyn to witness the burial.

Nicola seemingly was breaking down in tears as she sat down near a small white coffin, in which Nala was placed, and several clear vases of red and pink flowers. Next to her was Brooklyn, who was trying his best to console his wife. She was seen resting her face on his shoulder and putting her hand on his back.

In the same post, Nicola released a snap featuring a lengthy message. She wrote, "I am truly still in so much shock and pain over my baby Nala suddenly passing last month following what should have been a routine grooming session. I posted the experience on my Instagram to bring awareness, and was heartbroken to hear the horrifying stories from so many others who have experienced the same tragedy."

Nicola went on to say, "I can't bear it. I'm outraged to hear how common stories like Nala's are. We need to do better and change the laws to better protect fur babies and the loving owners who care for them. Our pets are our chosen family. I've dedicated most of my life to saving dogs and I can't in good conscious let this horrifying act happen to more families."

Concluding her message, Nicola stated, "I will work for changes and laws to help make sure no one else ever has to experience this heartbreak. I will always use my voice to protect our innocent babies. Love, always, Nicola." Along with the photos, she penned in the caption, "please swipe to read."

That same day, it was reported that Nicola had filed a lawsuit against HoundSpa, its owner Deborah Gittleman and groomer Jony Ceballos for the alleged abuse and subsequent death of Nala. According to court documents obtained by ET, she claimed that the groomer "violently mistreated and/or intentionally abused" Nala during a routine grooming session on June 15.