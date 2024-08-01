Nicola Peltz Beckham Sues Dog Groomer for Alleged Abuse and Death of Beloved Pet

Celebrity

The actress wife of Brooklyn Beckham is seeking justice after the untimely death of her beloved dog called Nala at the hands of a mobile dog grooming service.

AceShowbiz - Nicola Peltz Beckham has filed a lawsuit against HoundSpa, its owner Deborah Gittleman, and groomer Jony Ceballos for the alleged abuse and subsequent death of her chihuahua, Nala.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Peltz Beckham claims that Ceballos "violently mistreated and/or intentionally abused" Nala during a routine grooming session on June 15.

Despite knowing of previous complaints against Ceballos for mistreating animals, HoundSpa allegedly continued to employ him, putting Nala and other dogs at risk. Peltz Beckham alleges that her dog was happy and healthy before entering the grooming van but emerged in severe physical distress with her lungs full of water and chest pulsating.

Nala was rushed to the hospital but died two hours later due to her injuries. When they got to the vet, Peltz Beckham claims "the vet observed that Nala's tongue was blue, she had fluid in her lungs, and she suffered neurological damage."

Peltz Beckham, an avid dog lover and animal activist, expressed her shock and distress over Nala's death. She stated that she has received numerous heartbreaking stories from others who have experienced similar tragedies. Outraged by the prevalence of these incidents, she vowed to work for changes in laws to better protect pets and their families.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the abuse and death of Nala. Peltz Beckham believes that HoundSpa and its employees should be held accountable for their alleged negligence and recklessness. HoundSpa has not yet commented on the lawsuit.