 
Tiffany Haddish Admits to Using Halle Berry's Name for Cash Grab in the Past
The Emmy Award-winning comedian reveals that she used to pretend to be the 'Catwoman' star's housekeeper and sell items she claimed belonging to the Oscar-winning actress to make money.

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish has come clean about ripping off Halle Berry's fans in the past. The actress/comedian admitted that she would use the A-list actress' name to sell her panties for some cash grab when she was struggling financially.

The Emmy Award-winning comedian made the shocking revelation while making an appearance in the Monday, July 29 episode of the "We Playin' Spades" podcast. She said she would pretend to be the Oscar winner's housekeeper named Rosalinda and sell her underwear, which she claimed belonging to the actress.

"Back in the day when I was struggling for money I used to sell my panties," she told hosts Nick Cannon and Courtney Bee. "I would say that my name was Rosalinda, and I was a housekeeper for Halle Berry, and I have some of her dirty panties."

"And I would make $300," the 44-year-old added, leaving Courtney in disbelief. Shocked, Courtney asked the guest, "You're lying. Send me that website." Tiffany responded, "It was literaly on Craiglist."

This isn't the first time Tiffanny revealed that she would use Halle's name for her advantage. She previously shared that she would pretend to be the "Catwoman" star's niece to get into nightclubs.

"When I was young, people used to be like, 'You look just like Halle Berry-out of 'Losing Isaiah'," she told Vanity Fair in 2017. "I don't care; she was still beautiful in that movie! And I used to use her name to get into clubs. I used to be like, 'Halle Berry's my auntie.' "

Nowadays, Tiffany has a much more real connection to Halle. The two ladies know each other as they were seen sitting in the same row at the Michael Kors Spring show back in September 2023.

Her past hustle aside, Tiffany recently revealed that she has been celibate since October 2023, though she remains open to dating. During an appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" to promote her new single "Woman Up", the funnywoman joked "there's cobwebs down there now," but she still goes on dates because she "loves free meals."

