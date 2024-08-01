'Singled Out' Star Randal Malone Dies at 66

Instagram Celebrity

Known for his appearances in low-budget films and as a 'film star' on the 1990s MTV dating game show 'Singled Out', the actor has passed away at age 66 after a battle with kidney disease.

AceShowbiz - Randal Malone, the actor best known for his role as "Film Star Randal Malone" on the MTV dating game show "Singled Out" in the 1990s, has died at the age of 66. His family announced that he passed away on Sunday at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, California, after a lengthy battle with kidney disease.

Born on May 29, 1958, in Owensboro, Kentucky, Malone developed an interest in show business at a young age. He was inspired after his car racer father introduced him to legendary performers such as Marty Robbins and Patsy Cline.

Malone moved to Los Angeles after earning a bachelor's degree in theater from Murray State University. He made his Los Angeles stage debut in a production of "Annie Get Your Gun" and was honored as the "Most Promising Actor in Hollywood" by the Southern California Motion Picture Council.

Malone went on to appear in over 50 films, many of which were horror and straight-to-video releases. Some notable titles include "The Triggerman," "Vampire Femmes," "Hollywood Mortuary," "The Crawling Brain," "Dahmer vs. Gacy," and "Rat Scratch Fever."

In addition to his acting career, Malone was also president of the Southern California Motion Picture Council, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting excellence in Hollywood. He was also active in philanthropic pursuits, assisting organizations such as the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital.

Malone is survived by his mother, Shirley; brothers Donald and James; sister Allison; and his longtime partner of 38 years, Michael Schwibs. A memorial service is being planned.