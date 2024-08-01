Comic-Con 2024: Jamie Lee Curtis' Marvel Feud Escalates with 'Bad' Assessment

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Movie

At San Diego Comic-Con, the 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' actress reignites her playful feud with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), calling its current phase 'Bad.'

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis threw some serious shade at the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). At an MTV video interview promoting her upcoming film "[t=Borderlands", Curtis was asked about the current phase of the MCU. Without hesitation, she replied, "Bad," eliciting laughter from her castmates. This is not the first time Curtis has criticized the MCU.

In 2022, while promoting her Oscar-winning film "Everything Everywhere All at Once", Curtis shared an Instagram post comparing it favorably to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness". She praised her film's imaginative multiverse storytelling and low budget, claiming it had "more wit" and "EXTRAORDINARY performances" than the Marvel sequel.

Curtis' feud with Marvel dates back to her social media critiques of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." She poked fun at its lack of a "dynamite dildo fight scene" and "erotic hotdog hand mating dance," while also claiming it was less original and costlier than "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Despite her criticisms, Curtis has expressed interest in collaborating with Marvel if offered a suitable role. However, she acknowledges that her past comments may have hurt her chances.

The MCU has recently faced criticism for its diminishing critical and box office performance compared to its earlier films. However, the recent success of "Deadpool & Wolverine" suggests that the studio may be on the upswing.