 
Comic-Con 2024: Jamie Lee Curtis' Marvel Feud Escalates with 'Bad' Assessment
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Movie

At San Diego Comic-Con, the 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' actress reignites her playful feud with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), calling its current phase 'Bad.'

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis threw some serious shade at the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). At an MTV video interview promoting her upcoming film "[t=Borderlands", Curtis was asked about the current phase of the MCU. Without hesitation, she replied, "Bad," eliciting laughter from her castmates. This is not the first time Curtis has criticized the MCU.

In 2022, while promoting her Oscar-winning film "Everything Everywhere All at Once", Curtis shared an Instagram post comparing it favorably to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness". She praised her film's imaginative multiverse storytelling and low budget, claiming it had "more wit" and "EXTRAORDINARY performances" than the Marvel sequel.

  Editors' Pick

Curtis' feud with Marvel dates back to her social media critiques of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." She poked fun at its lack of a "dynamite dildo fight scene" and "erotic hotdog hand mating dance," while also claiming it was less original and costlier than "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Despite her criticisms, Curtis has expressed interest in collaborating with Marvel if offered a suitable role. However, she acknowledges that her past comments may have hurt her chances.

The MCU has recently faced criticism for its diminishing critical and box office performance compared to its earlier films. However, the recent success of "Deadpool & Wolverine" suggests that the studio may be on the upswing.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Jamie Lee Curtis, Demi Lovato and More Rally Behind Kamala Harris After Joe Biden's Withdrawal

Jamie Lee Curtis, Demi Lovato and More Rally Behind Kamala Harris After Joe Biden's Withdrawal

Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Daughter Ruby Guest's Unique Wedding and Trans Journey

Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Daughter Ruby Guest's Unique Wedding and Trans Journey

Jamie Lee Curtis Chooses Burger Over Staying Longer at Oscars

Jamie Lee Curtis Chooses Burger Over Staying Longer at Oscars

Jamie Lee Curtis 'Forever Grateful' to Late Richard Lewis for Helping Her Get Sober

Jamie Lee Curtis 'Forever Grateful' to Late Richard Lewis for Helping Her Get Sober

Latest News
Bianca Censori Stands Out in Surprisingly Modest Look During Outing With Kanye West's Kids
  • Aug 01, 2024

Bianca Censori Stands Out in Surprisingly Modest Look During Outing With Kanye West's Kids

How to Find Social Media Influencers for Marketing: A Comprehensive Guide to Influencer Marketing
  • Aug 01, 2024

How to Find Social Media Influencers for Marketing: A Comprehensive Guide to Influencer Marketing

'Singled Out' Star Randal Malone Dies at 66
  • Aug 01, 2024

'Singled Out' Star Randal Malone Dies at 66

Top Omega-3 Sources in Diet: Boost Your Health Naturally
  • Aug 01, 2024

Top Omega-3 Sources in Diet: Boost Your Health Naturally

Rihanna Takes Break From Limelight to Play Photographer for Young Soccer Fan
  • Aug 01, 2024

Rihanna Takes Break From Limelight to Play Photographer for Young Soccer Fan

Boost Athletic Performance with Top-Rated Micronutrient Supplements
  • Aug 01, 2024

Boost Athletic Performance with Top-Rated Micronutrient Supplements