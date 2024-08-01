50 Cent Reveals Jay-Z and Roc Nation Attempted to Keep Him From Performing at Super Bowl

Cover Images/John Nacion/Media Punch Music

Fifty reveals Roc Nation's initial reluctance to include him in the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and how Eminem's support ultimately secured his appearance.

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has shared the backstory behind his surprise performance at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. In a new interview, the rapper revealed that Roc Nation, the show's producer, initially opposed his participation.

"They wanted to leave me out of it. They didn't want me there," 50 Cent said to The Hollywood Reporter. When asked who "they" were, he specified Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

50 Cent added that Eminem threatened to withdraw from the performance if he was not included. "Eminem wouldn't do it without me," he said. "That's how I ended up on the show because he was not coming if I didn't do it. But if it was up to them, they would not have me there."

Despite not being announced beforehand, 50 Cent's appearance was a highlight of the show. He performed "In Da Club" and "Candy Shop" alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg.

50 Cent's collaboration with Eminem extends beyond the Super Bowl. His G-Unit Film and Television company is producing a series based on Eminem's 2002 film, "8 Mile". Eminem praised 50 Cent as a "brother" and acknowledged his exceptional abilities.

Nicki Minaj, who stars in 50 Cent's upcoming animated series, "Lady Danger Agent of B.O.O.T.I.", commended him for his resilience and authenticity. "He's smart. He's a businessman," Minaj said. "He's mastered the chess game of reinvention... Yet he still somehow always seems to remain authentic."