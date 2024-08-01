Juice WRLD's Estate Sued Over Unpaid Royalties for 'Girl of My Dreams'

Facebook Music

Since Juice WRLD's tragic passing in 2019, his music legacy has continued to grow with three posthumous studio albums, including 'Fighting Demons' that ignited a legal battle.

AceShowbiz - Since Juice WRLD's tragic passing in 2019, his music legacy has continued to grow, with three posthumous studio albums released to date. However, one of these albums, "Fighting Demons", has ignited a legal battle between producer Joshua Jaramillo and the rapper's estate.

Jaramillo alleges that he remains unpaid for his contributions to the 2021 song "Girl of My Dreams", which featured BTS (Bangtan Boys) member Suga and peaked at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite being credited as a songwriter alongside Juice WRLD, Jaramillo claims he has yet to receive royalties for his work.

According to court documents, Jaramillo was to receive 1% of royalties and 5% ownership of the song in exchange for his production assistance. However, despite repeated inquiries, he claims the estate has failed to provide him with an accounting or payment.

Jaramillo is now suing the estate for unspecified damages and a full accounting of "Girl of My Dreams". He alleges that he attempted to determine the song's earnings but was met with silence.

The legal complexities surrounding the estate have emerged as a topic of debate, with some fans questioning the release of posthumous albums. However, the estate released a statement in 2021 asserting that Juice WRLD left behind a vast catalog of unreleased music, ensuring fans would continue to enjoy his work for years to come.

Despite the lawsuit, the estate continues to release new music. Juice WRLD's fourth posthumous album, "The Party Never Ends", is anticipated for 2024 and is rumored to include a collaboration with Eminem.