 
Ray J and Dr. Umar Engage in Heated Exchange Over Sukihana
Ray J and Dr. Umar, who has sparked dating rumors with Sukihana in the past, engage in a heated exchange after the latter was spotted with the television personality in Miami.

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ray J and Dr. Umar engaged in a heated exchange after the latter was spotted with Sukihana in Miami. Sukihana and Ray J have sparked dating rumors in the past, but it now appears that they are just collaborators.

Earlier this year, Sukihana and Ray J faced dating speculation due to public displays of luxury gift exchanges and shopping sprees. However, Suki has since introduced her new boyfriend, putting an end to those rumors.

Over the weekend, Sukihana was seen with Dr. Umar in Miami. While they have a past, there is no evidence to suggest any romantic involvement between them. However, social media users commented on their compatibility.

Ray J responded by sending a threatening message to Dr. Umar's DMs, claiming Sukihana as "his girl" and demanding that he "stand down." Dr. Umar did not take kindly to this and responded that he "doesn't take orders from men."

Despite their warnings, neither Ray J nor Dr. Umar has backed down. Sukihana has remained silent on the matter and has instead been promoting her new single.

In a related development, Brandy's brother, Ray J, and his estranged wife, Princess Love, have announced that they are ending their marriage for good.

