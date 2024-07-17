Kathie Lee Gifford Faces Tough Recovery After 'Painful' Hip Replacement Surgery

AceShowbiz - Kathie Lee Gifford, the iconic talk show host best known for her stints on "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee" and the "Today Show", is in recovery mode after undergoing a challenging hip replacement surgery. At 70 years old, Gifford opens up about her experience with People magazine, recounting the ordeal as "one of the most painful situations of my entire life."

Known for her high-energy and relentless spirit, Gifford's active lifestyle contributed significantly to her need for the operation. Reflecting on the wear and tear her body has endured over the years, she admits, "My hips [were] down to the nubs."

Her surgeon pinpointed her vigorous activities - climbing mountains, making movies, performing on stage, and continuously wearing high heels - as key factors in her condition. "You never took off your high heels, and you kept going and that's why you're going through what you're going through," her doctor noted.

Despite her situation, Gifford has no regrets. "Would I change that? No, I was doing what God put me on this earth to do," she affirms, highlighting her steadfast faith. Every year of her active life was dedicated to what she believes to be her divine calling.

The road to recovery, however, has not been smooth. Gifford's inclination to jump back into her routine post-surgery led to complications. "I jumped off that gurney after my surgery," she revealed, a decision that turned out to be too hasty. "I was off my walker in two days, I was off all my medications in three days, and then I did too much. I just did too much because that's who I am."

This experience has been a humbling lesson for Gifford. "I started carrying books around and signing and getting ready, and my grandchildren came to visit… And you can't. I have learned from this that you can only do so much. You're just human. You're just human. And I'm so grateful," she admits.

Gifford's spirit remains unbroken as she channels her energy into her new historical nonfiction book, "Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior. The book delves deep into the history of King Herod and the challenges faced by Mary, the mother of Jesus. Drawing from her experiences and driven by a trip to Israel, Gifford was inspired to tell the lesser-known story of Herod.

Reflecting on the purpose behind her work, she notes the importance of hope. "If Jesus is the greatest story ever told, Herod is the greatest story never told," she shares, underscoring the timeliness and relevance of these historical narratives.

Despite the physical pain and challenges, Kathie Lee Gifford's journey underscores a powerful message of resilience, faith, and the pursuit of purpose. "I don't know how much time the Lord has me still on this earth, but for whatever time it is I pray that I would be useful... that I would be kind and helpful, and loving to people," Gifford concludes. Her indomitable spirit remains an inspiration to all.