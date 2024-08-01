Sam Asghari Shares Valuable Lesson From His Marriage to Ex Britney Spears

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

Two months after finalizing his divorce from the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker, the 'Traitors' star shares his gratitude for the relationship and what he learned from it.

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari has expressed his appreciation and well wishes for his ex-wife Britney Spears following their divorce. The "Traitors" star recently reflected on their marriage, emphasizing the valuable lessons he has gained from the experience.

"You learn so much from being in relationships in general," Asghari told E! News. "I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got."

Asghari believes that being in a serious relationship like the one with Spears "grows you as a person." He acknowledges that his time with her will always hold a special place in his life. "I'm always going to celebrate the past," he said. "And learn about the past and move on to the future."

Asghari expressed nothing but kind words for his former spouse, wishing her well and acknowledging her significance in his life. "I wish her the best," he said. "She's an amazing person and a huge part of my life, and I always appreciate the moments we had together."

Despite their separation, Asghari is focusing on healing and pursuing his own interests. He joked that he is "dating his dog" for now and is taking time to process the breakup.

Asghari is also embracing new opportunities in his acting career, with a role in the upcoming action comedy "Jackpot" alongside John Cena.