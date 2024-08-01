 
Francis Ford Coppola's Alleged Misbehavior on 'Megalopolis' Set Disputed by Extra
Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images
Movie

Extras defend Francis Ford Coppola against allegations of misbehavior on the set of his film 'Megalopolis' after videos of him 'trying to kiss young female extras' were revealed, calling them 'false' and 'disgusting.'

AceShowbiz - Two videos allegedly showing Francis Ford Coppola kissing female extras on the set of his film "Megalopolis" have sparked controversy, with some accusing the legendary director of unprofessional behavior. However, an extra featured in one of the videos, Raynz Menz, has come forward to dispute these claims.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Menz said she was "disgusted" by the allegations and that Coppola "did nothing to make me or for that matter anyone on set feel uncomfortable." She claimed that the scene was filmed on a "closed set" and that the release of the videos was "super unprofessional."

According to Menz, she was the one who initiated the dance with Coppola, who she described as a "gentleman." She also refuted allegations that Coppola made inappropriate comments, saying he told her something along the lines of, "I'm a gentleman, and I would never say no to a lady."

Menz's statement contradicts accounts from anonymous crew members who claimed that Coppola acted with "impunity" on set and tried to kiss extras while filming a bacchanalian nightclub scene. However, Menz maintains that the allegations are "all false."

Sources close to Coppola have also denied the claims, stating that "Megalopolis" was produced on time and within budget. They pointed out that the film was independently financed by Coppola, which gave him more control over the production process.

Despite the controversy, "Megalopolis" has acquired domestic distribution rights from Lionsgate and is set for release on September 27. The film, which stars Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito and Jon Voight, is expected to compete in below-the-line categories at the Oscars.

