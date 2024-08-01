Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Divorce Docs 'Finalized' as Reconciliation Attempt 'Failed'

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Sources say the 'On the Floor' singer and the 'Gone Girl' actor have finalized the divorce papers 'a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them.'

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce announcement is likely imminent after he recently purchased a new L.A. house on her birthday. If a new report is to be trusted, the allegedly estranged couple has finalized their divorce documents, which are waiting to be submitted.

Multiple sources tell Daily Mail that the singer/actress and the Hollywood actor are once again pushing ahead with divorce after a final attempt at reconciliation in recent weeks failed. The sources say Jen and Ben's divorce documents "are finalized, but not yet turned in," but it's only a matter of time.

"They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them," one source close to the duo claims. "At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't."

Another source adds, "Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it."

The report comes after it was revealed that Ben bought his new home in Los Angeles on the same day Jen finalized the sale of her New York City condo. The "Argo" star/director reportedly closed escrow on the Pacific Palisades estate for $20.5 million on July 24, which happens to be J.Lo's 55th birthday.

"Ben's decision to move into his own home is the final insult," a source told RadarOnline.com. "J.Lo had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart."

Jen and Ben have been living separately for several months now after he moved out of their Beverly Hills mansion and stayed in a rental house in Brentwood. Earlier this month, the couple publicly listed their marital home for $68 million, only a year after purchasing the estate in May 2023.

They were last seen together in late June and have since spent the summer apart. The "If You Had My Love" singer celebrated her 55th birthday with a "Bridgerton"-themed party in the Hamptons without Ben's presence.