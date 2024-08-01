Ben Affleck Bought His New L.A. Home on Jennifer Lopez's Birthday

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

On July 24, the 'Gone Girl' actor reportedly closed the escrow on a $20.5 million mansion in Los Angeles, coinciding with his wife 55th birthday which was recently celebrated in the Hamptons without his presence.

AceShowbiz - In a series of real estate transactions that underscore the couple's current separation, Ben Affleck closed escrow on a 5-bedroom Los Angeles estate on the same day that Jennifer Lopez finalized the sale of her New York City condo.

Affleck's new equestrian estate, designed by architect Cliff May, includes six bathrooms, a separate family room, a den, walk-in closets, a media room, a powder room and a guest house. The penthouse Lopez sold consisted of four bedrooms and a 7.5-bath duplex, fetching a price of $23 million.

These transactions took place on July 24, Lopez's birthday, as part of a wider period where the couple has been spending time apart. Lopez celebrated her milestone birthday with a "Bridgerton"-themed party in the Hamptons, while Affleck remained in California.

Affleck and Lopez, who married in May 2023, have publicly listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion for $68,000,000, indicating a desire to move quickly and potentially break even or make a small profit.

Amid the real estate moves, the couple has been living separately for some time now. Affleck has spent the summer filming "The Accountant 2" in Los Angeles, while Lopez has been on the East Coast, engaging in various activities including bike rides and spending time with Affleck's 18-year-old daughter, Violet.

Reports suggest that Lopez's summer has not been exactly as planned, but she is making the best of it, spending time with family and friends and expressing gratitude to her fans for their support.