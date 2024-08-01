Justin and Hailey Bieber Hold 'Secret Baby Shower' at Their Beverly Hills Home

Instagram Celebrity

An Instagram video that the 'Peaches' hitmaker recently shared was reportedly taken during a secret baby shower held the day before at the couple's Beverly Hills Home.

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin allegedly had a festive weekend. A new report claimed that the Instagram video that Justin shared on Monday, July 29 was actually taken during a secret baby shower held the day before at their Beverly Hills Home.

The short clip saw the "Love Yourself" hitmaker hugging Hailey from behind while cradling his model wife's baby bump. The couple looked beaming while standing in the backyard. The video also shared a glimpse at the bash's minimal decor in the background that included twinkling string lights and beautiful dining pergola.

Hailey also took to her page to share some snaps from the alleged baby shower. Her post included photos of her posing in a pale yellow dress that featured a sheer bottom and a shawl-like top. The catwalk beauty completed her look with a matching scarf, wide-rimmed sunglasses as well as her "B" charm necklace.

Another photo, on the other hand, featured the milk and berries cake served for the guests at the party. "some bits," so Hailey wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, aerial photos taken earlier that day saw large trucks driving in and out of the celebrities' home. It seemed like the trucks were loaded with party equipment and decor.

The Biebers have yet to announce the gender of their first child, but fans appeared to spot clues at the supposed baby shower video. They believed that Hailey was trying to hint at her baby's gender with the photo of the cake, which had both strawberries and blueberries.

"Am i the only one thinking the baby is gonna be a boy because of the yellow box that is pointing [at] the blueberry not the strawberry?" one fan questioned in the comments section. "Gorgeous Im guessing it's a beautiful boy," one other similarly wrote.

Another said, "It's a Girl for sure." Someone else, meanwhile, argued, "No team Boy!"