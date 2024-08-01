ScHoolboy Q and SiR's Shows Cancellation at Toronto Venue Is Concerning, TDE's MackWop Suggests

Cover Images/INFphoto.com Celebrity

AceShowbiz - TDE's MackWop has weighed in on ScHoolboy Q and SiR's shows cancellation at a venue in Toronto. On his YouTube show "The Apollo", MackWop claimed the incidents had something to do with Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud.

"That n***a SiR got his show canceled in Toronto, no cap. SiR got his show canceled at the same f**king venue that we was gonna perform at," he said. "Word around town is Drake is in cahoots with this venue. He designed the whole venue, he probably got a little equity in the venue. I'm not sure."

"But any n***a that was on that Pop Out stage, they're getting canceled," he added, referring to K0-Dot's iconic show at the Forum in Inglewood last month. "What I'm suggesting is: nobody perform at the History 'cause they will cancel your show if Drake don't like you. I think that's janky."

MackWop, who has worked as a DJ for various Top Dawg Entertainment artists, also claimed that fellow West Coast star and K-Dot's collaborator Blxst could also experience the same thing. "Not only did they cancel SiR's show, they canceled that n***a Blxst's show. Allegedly. I'm just hearing the whispers in the grapevine. Q's show was sold out. SiR's show was sold out," he stated.

Blxst is set to perform at Toronto's Queen Elizabeth Theatre History on October 28 as part of his "I'll Always Come Find You Tour". As for ScHoolboy, his Toronto show was canceled on July 18, prompting him to accuse the Toronto police of preventing TDE artists from performing.

Despite the scrapped show, ScHoolboy had something to laugh at recently. On Monday evening, July 29, DJ Scheme posted a video capturing concert-goers turning up to K-Dot's "Not Like Us" at Drake's hometown of Toronto.

"Sometime U gotta PoP Out," DJ Scheme captioned the video. Catching wind of the clip, ScHoolboy commented, "HAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHH."