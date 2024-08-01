 
Shannon Beador's Ex John Janssen Claims Dating Her Was 'Very Hard'
Instagram
Celebrity

Admitting that the pair did have some “good times" and noting that Storms Beador "has a wonderful side to her," Janssen said that ultimately the two were not compatible

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador's ex John Janssen is getting candid about his relationship with "The Real Housewife of Orange County" star. During a July 30 episode of the Reality with The King podcast, the businessman, 61, gave a rare interview in which he opened up to host Carlos King about dating Storms Beador, 60.

“I wanna say that my relationship with Shannon was real,” he explained. “She has a wonderful side to her. But I think people out there just assume John was the problem in the relationship, and I would just challenge people to think about what it might be like to be with Shannon.”

  Editors' Pick

He continued: “I will say that. 'What was it like?' It was, 'What it is like to fail every day, all day, every day? To fail at everything?' That's what it felt like to date her."

Admitting that the pair did have some “good times" and noting that Storms Beador "has a wonderful side to her," Janssen said that ultimately the two were not compatible. “I tried very, very hard. I did," he said. "But we were never meant to be together."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Shannon Beador and Ex-Boyfriend John Janssen's Legal Battle Heats Up

Shannon Beador and Ex-Boyfriend John Janssen's Legal Battle Heats Up

Shannon Beador Shares Shocking Photo from DUI Accident

Shannon Beador Shares Shocking Photo from DUI Accident

Shannon Beador Defends Herself as She Continues Drinking After DUI Arrest

Shannon Beador Defends Herself as She Continues Drinking After DUI Arrest

Shannon Beador Slams Tamra Judge Over DUI Commentary

Shannon Beador Slams Tamra Judge Over DUI Commentary

Latest News
Sexyy Red Denies Rumors She's Performing at Donald Trump's Campaign Rally
  • Aug 01, 2024

Sexyy Red Denies Rumors She's Performing at Donald Trump's Campaign Rally

Shannon Beador's Ex John Janssen Claims Dating Her Was 'Very Hard'
  • Aug 01, 2024

Shannon Beador's Ex John Janssen Claims Dating Her Was 'Very Hard'

Travis Scott Expands 'Circus Maximus World Tour' in Australia, Adds Second Sydney Show
  • Aug 01, 2024

Travis Scott Expands 'Circus Maximus World Tour' in Australia, Adds Second Sydney Show

DJ Barbara Butch Slammed for Filing Complaint Over Death Threats After Drag Queen 'Last Supper'
  • Aug 01, 2024

DJ Barbara Butch Slammed for Filing Complaint Over Death Threats After Drag Queen 'Last Supper'

Anne Rice's 'Mayfair Witches' Adds New Cast Members for Season 2
  • Aug 01, 2024

Anne Rice's 'Mayfair Witches' Adds New Cast Members for Season 2

Polo G Reveals Release Date for Long-Awaited Album 'Hood Poet'
  • Aug 01, 2024

Polo G Reveals Release Date for Long-Awaited Album 'Hood Poet'