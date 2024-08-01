Shannon Beador's Ex John Janssen Claims Dating Her Was 'Very Hard'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador's ex John Janssen is getting candid about his relationship with "The Real Housewife of Orange County" star. During a July 30 episode of the Reality with The King podcast, the businessman, 61, gave a rare interview in which he opened up to host Carlos King about dating Storms Beador, 60.

“I wanna say that my relationship with Shannon was real,” he explained. “She has a wonderful side to her. But I think people out there just assume John was the problem in the relationship, and I would just challenge people to think about what it might be like to be with Shannon.”

He continued: “I will say that. 'What was it like?' It was, 'What it is like to fail every day, all day, every day? To fail at everything?' That's what it felt like to date her."

Admitting that the pair did have some “good times" and noting that Storms Beador "has a wonderful side to her," Janssen said that ultimately the two were not compatible. “I tried very, very hard. I did," he said. "But we were never meant to be together."