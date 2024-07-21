ScHoolboy Q's Concert Woes Continue, Chicago Gig Scrapped Due to Microsoft Outage

AceShowbiz - ScHoolboy Q has been facing a series of unfortunate events with his concert tours. Most recently, he had to postpone his Chicago concert set for Saturday night, July 20 due to a massive airline outage caused by the CrowdStrike/Microsoft mishap.

Devin Malik, an opening act for Q, explained on Instagram, "No plane in cali could get us to chicago in time forced us to move it a couple days up. See yall there." Following this announcement, Q expressed his frustration on X (formerly Twitter) with a simple "BraH" and a facepalming emoji.

This isn't the first time Q's concerts have faced abrupt cancellations. A concert in Toronto was axed, which Q claimed was due to safety concerns rooted in the ongoing beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. In a post on X, Q theorized that Canadian police didn't want anyone from Lamar's label, TDE, performing. He wrote, "CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING."

Adding fuel to the fire, the venue in Toronto, History, is a collaboration between Live Nation and Drake, making the cancellation seem more suspicious to fans. The situation led to speculation that Drake might have played a role in the event's termination, especially considering his bromance with the venue and involvement with Live Nation.

After the show cancellation, Q took to X to express his confusion and hinted at the underlying tensions. "Actually I get it. Nvm tHis s**t [lowkey] Hilarious… Iono wHy dot [Lamar] put me in tHat f**king video," he wrote, referring to Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track, where Q made a brief appearance.

Despite the cancellations and online drama, Q later clarified that his posts were not threats but advice, stating, "I neva said 'ima kill sumbody' im saying if we wanted to crack it off we could've smH."

Fans were quick to defend Q on social media, emphasizing with his plight. However, Drake's fans were equally swift to troll him, questioning whether Drake was to blame. "Is this Drake fault? You aren't saying someone in Chi going to get hurt," one user commented.

Amidst all this chaos, the official reason for the Toronto concert cancellation remains murky. The Toronto Police Service stated, "The decision to cancel this event was made by the venue, not by the Toronto Police Service." Representatives for ScHoolboy Q, Drake, and the venue have yet to provide further comments.

With all these events happening in a short span, it's clear that ScHoolboy Q is navigating a rough patch in his career, made more complicated by the overarching drama between his long-term collaborator Kendrick Lamar and industry heavyweight Drake. Whether this saga will impact his future concerts remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: ScHoolboy Q's resilience will surely keep him moving forward.