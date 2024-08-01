Sexyy Red Denies Rumors She's Performing at Donald Trump's Campaign Rally

Cover Images/CelebrityPhotosUK Music

Despite previously declaring she 'likes' the former president, the 'Pound Town' hitmaker announced on social media in June that she is not endorsing any presidential candidate.

AceShowbiz - Sexyy Red has set the record straight. Upon hearing chatters that she's possibly performing at Donald Trump's campaign rally, the "Pound Town" hitmaker took to social media to shut down the rumors.

The speculations emerged after fellow raptres Megan Thee Stallion took the stage at Kamala Harris' Georgia State Convocation Center rally on Tuesday, July 30. Some online users have since assumed that Red would perform at Trump's Atlanta event on Saturday, August 3.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Red quote-tweeted a post from Thee Pop Feed about the rumors. In her message, she penned, "[They] fakin'. [That's] cap."

Sexyy once stated on "This Past Weekend" podcast that she "likes" Trump. She added in the October 2023 interview, "Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don't think people was f**king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women."

"But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Aww baby, we love Trump," she added. "We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you."

During her set at the 2024 Roots Picnic music festival, Red wore a red "Make America Sexyy Again" hat. The musician, born Janae Nierah Wherry, sported the hat while performing "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" at The Mann Center in Philadelphia last month.

After a clip of the gig went viral, many social media users came against Red as they assumed that the rapper supported Trump. However, she said she wasn't "endorsing anybody" with the attribute, tweeting, "It's Sexyy Red 4 President. I'm my own candidate. I'm not endorsing anybody." She added, "Make America Sexyy Again."