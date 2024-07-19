ScHoolboy Q Accuses Canadian Police of Banning TDE Artists From Shows After Drake and Kendrick Feud

AceShowbiz - ScHoolboy Q wasn't having it why his show in Toronto got canceled. Coming up with his own theory, the "Groovy Tony" emcee joked the Canadian police banned TDE artists from performing after Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud.

"THey just cancelled my sHow in TORONTO [cry-laughing emoji]," the 37-year-old revealed on X, formerly Twitter. "CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING."

In a follow-up post, ScHoolboy penned, "TOP was just wit Wayne & Baby smH partynextdoor just Had a sHow @ tHe palladium." He added, "if we wanted to get yall we would've just did it.. now wHen sumbody get Hurt don't cry.."

Schoolboy eventually made light of the situation though. "Actually I get it.. Nvm tHis s**t Lokey Hilarious [cry-laughing emoji]… Iono wHy dot put me in tHat f**king video [face-palm emoji]," he tweeted, referring to his appearance in the music video for Kendrick's "Not Like Us" diss track.

ScHoolboy was supposed to kick off his "Blue Lips Weekends" tour with sold-out shows in Toronto and Chicago earlier this week. However, his July 18 tour opener in Drake's city was unceremoniously scrapped.

The cancellation arrived after Rick Ross reportedly got attacked during a performance in Canada. Rozay was getting physically attacked as "Not Like Us" played at an early July event in Vancouver.

When a fan told ScHoolboy Q he "might've got Rick Ross'd" in Toronto, he replied, "I don't think u know who I am." It prompted DJ Akademiks to enter the chat, quote-tweeting ScHoolboy's "now when sumbody get hurt don't cry" post and writing, "Sending Prayers for Peace and healing. Battle was good. Time to move on."

"I neva said 'ima kill sumbody' im saying if we wanted to crack it off we could've smh. Rap and move on playin tuff gon get sumbody hurt it's all good ima soccer dad," ScHoolboy replied. "See I be at soccer games. Ok I'm done til chicago I'm sorry if y'all took dat as a threat and not advice."