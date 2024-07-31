 
Mark Zuckerberg Shows Off Sparkling Gold Chain From T-Pain
The 40-year-old CEO of Meta receives a hefty gold chain from the famous hip-hop artist, which he uses to proudly showcase Meta's new Segment Anything AI feature.

AceShowbiz - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg received a unique gift from his friend, rapper T-Pain: a flashy gold chain with a triangle pendant featuring both T-Pain's signature and the Meta logo. The tech tycoon shared a video on Instagram of himself putting on the chain, with T-Pain's song "Buy U a Drank" playing in the background.

"That's awesome," Zuckerberg laughed as he unveiled the chain. He layered it over his older gold chain and said, "You know the other one wasn't quite big enough. This definitely, it's a vibe."

Zuckerberg used this opportunity to demonstrate Meta's new feature, Segment Anything AI, a tool that helps editors cut objects out from videos. He edited the video of himself putting on the chain to show the special effects available by Meta, even cutting himself out so the chain looked like it was floating.

"Thanks @tpain for the epic new chain," he captioned the video. "Perfect opportunity to show how the new Segment Anything AI research model we're releasing today can track different objects in the same video. Lots of fun video effects will be possible with this."

T-Pain commented on the video, saying, "Looks great on you buddy. Thanks for being a great friend." Zuckerberg replied, "It's a great chain! Looking forward to more adventures ahead."

The friendship between Zuckerberg and T-Pain began in 2021 when Zuckerberg joined a live stream with the rapper to discuss new Instagram features. Three years later, their unlikely duo continues to capture fans' attention. Followers praised Zuckerberg's new accessory, with many commenting that the T-Pain chain makes him feel more human.

