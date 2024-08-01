 
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Casts Chris Redd and Pardison Fontaine for Season 4
Cover Images/John Nacion/Media Punch
TV

Season 4 of the Starz hit prequel series 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' has added Emmy winner Chris Redd and Grammy-winning rapper Pardison Fontaine to its cast.

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Power Book III: Raising Kanan", a prequel to the popular crime thriller "Power", is revving up for season 4 with the addition of two major award-winning talents. Emmy winner Chris Redd and Grammy winner Pardison Fontaine have been cast in key roles for the upcoming season, which is currently filming in New York, Deadline reports.

Mekai Curtis stars on the series as the young Kanan Stark, who will eventually become one of the most feared criminals in South Jamaica, Queens. The prequel explores his transformation from a naive teenager to a ruthless villain, with his mother, Raquel "Raq" Thomas (Patina Miller), playing a pivotal role.

Redd will join the cast as Early Tyler, a "trustworthy ally and secret-keeper" who proves to be a valuable asset but comes with a high price tag. Fontaine will play B-Rilla, a talented rapper imprisoned for armed robbery who Lou-Lou (Malcolm Mays) seeks to sign to his label.

  Editors' Pick

Redd, a former "Saturday Night Live" cast member, has been praised for his comedic performances, while Fontaine has gained recognition for his songwriting and collaboration with artists such as Cardi B, Kanye West and Megan Thee Stallion.

The upcoming season of "Raising Kanan" promises to raise the stakes even further, with the arrival of these new characters threatening to test loyalties and upend the power dynamics within the crime-ridden world of South Jamaica.

Season 4 is currently expected to premiere on Starz, with previous seasons available for streaming.

