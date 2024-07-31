Olivia Rodrigo Enjoys Nature in Sizzling Outfit Amid 'Guts World Tour'

Instagram Celebrity

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo makes sure to take a relaxing break amid her busy schedule. The "Drivers License" hitmaker, who has been hitting the road for her ongoing "Guts World Tour", stepped out to enjoy nature.

On Tuesday, July 30, the 21-year-old singer/songwriter offered social media users a glimpse of her fun activity amid her ongoing world tour. Making use of Instagram Stories, she uploaded a photo from her day out at a lake.

Olivia was photographed walking on rocks while trying to maintain her balance and preventing herself from falling down. She appeared to have taken a dip in the lake as her hair appeared wet. Behind her was a breathtaking view of mountains, trees and the clear blue sky.

For the relaxing outing on the sunny day, the "Can't Catch Me Now" songstress donned an all-black outfit. She opted to wear a black bra top, which came with two straps, and a pair of matching undies that featured knots on their sides.

Olivia, who completed the look with a pair of black shoes, apparently ditched her accessories and embraced her makeup-free face. In addition, her dark-colored tresses, which were long enough to reach her back, were parted in the middle and styled in two braids.

Olivia shared the never-before-seen snap one week after entertaining her fans in Atlanta. On July 23, she took the stage at the State Farm Arena that was full of concertgoers, including Mariah Carey who took her children to watch Olivia perform onstage. Mariah and her kids even got to meet Olivia backstage.

On Monday, July 29, Mariah offered social media users a glimpse of the backstage moment. One of the pictures captured the two famous artists being joined by the 55-year-old singer's 13-year-old twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, as well as an unidentified young boy.

The four of them looked happy during their meet-up with Olivia at her gig. Along with the photos, Mariah gushed in the caption of the post, "We are OBSESSED with @oliviarodrigo," adding flame and red heart emojis.