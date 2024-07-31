Blake Shelton Looks Proud as Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma Makes Stage Debut

Instagram Music

The 'Who Are You When I'm Not Looking' hitmaker beams with pride when he watches his stepson, whom Gwen shares with Gavin Rossdale, belt out a country song onstage.

AceShowbiz - Blake Shelton could not hide the fact that he was proud of his stepson. The "Who Are You When I'm Not Looking" hitmaker was beaming with pride when Gwen Stefani's son Zuma made his stage debut.

On Monday, July 29, Zuma, whom Gwen shares with her ex and British musician Gavin Rossdale, performed a country song onstage for the first time. He took the stage at his stepfather's bar Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

The moment was documented in a video that made its rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the 1-minute clip, it could be seen that Blake was sitting on a chair on the stage in front of guests. He was filmed introducing Zuma to the audience, prompting them to cheer and clap their hands.

Zuma confidently appeared on the stage while carrying a guitar in one of his hands. After greeting the guests, Zuma received help from Blake to set up some standing microphones. Blake then showed a thumbs-up from the side of the stage before Zuma began playing the guitar and singing Zach Bryan's song "Oklahoma Smokeshow".

Zuma sang, "Go on and put on that dress that all the bad boys like/ I know your daddy ain't home so ride with me tonight/ You always wind up here in a puddle of tears." In the meantime, it could be seen that Blake looked proud of his stepson as he clapped his hands.

The 15-year-old, who sported a long-sleeved shirt and black cowboy hat, continued, "Them boys are out and they're angry and they're lookin' for blood/ In the back of a blue old pick up truck/ You've got nowhere to go although you're all gussied up."

After taking the stage, Zuma was showered with praise for his talent by many X users. In the replies section, one in particular gushed, "Zuma sounds great! And Blake grinning ear to ear!" Similarly, another chimed in, "Zuma really has a great voice. Talen-Ted!"

A third exclaimed, "Oh my goodness!!! I'm so impressed! He's got 'it'! A natural! Go Zuma!" A fourth noted, "Zuma has an excellent voice. I hope he continues with guitar improvement as I see a star in the making!!"