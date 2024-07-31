 
Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 26 Years of 'The Parent Trap' with Heartfelt Post
Cover Images/Jason Howard
Movie

The actress makes use of her Instagram post to share her gratitude to the iconic 1998 film's director Nancy Meyers while also reflecting on its impact on her career and life.

  • Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Lohan, the star of the beloved 1998 film "The Parent Trap", took to social media to express her appreciation for the cult classic on its 26th anniversary. In a post shared by the film's director, Nancy Meyers, Lohan gushed about her on-set experience.

"Thank you for an incredibly, life-changing experience on this beautiful film! Love you Nancy!" wrote the actress. "More than anything, I cherish our friendship."

Meyers, who also directed Lohan in "Freaky Friday", shared a throwback photo of herself directing a young Lohan, who was 11 at the time, in character as twin sisters Hallie and Annie.

  Editors' Pick

The film, which also starred Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson, followed the journey of the twins after being raised apart by their biological parents. After reuniting at summer camp, the sisters plot to reunite their separated parents.

Lohan's comments come amid her recent reflections on her life and career. In an Instagram post for her 38th birthday, she expressed gratitude for the experiences and opportunities she has had.

"Another trip around the sun grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer," she wrote.

As Lohan looks ahead to the future, she has expressed her desire to expand her family, revealing to US Weekly that she plans on having four children with her husband, Bader Shammas.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Lindsay Lohan's Husband Bader Shammas Looks Tense on Rare Romantic Dinner With Actress

Lindsay Lohan's Husband Bader Shammas Looks Tense on Rare Romantic Dinner With Actress

Lindsay Lohan Takes a Magical Day at Disneyland Amidst 'Freaky Friday 2' Filming

Lindsay Lohan Takes a Magical Day at Disneyland Amidst 'Freaky Friday 2' Filming

Lindsay Lohan Reunites With Real-Life 'Parent Trap' Character

Lindsay Lohan Reunites With Real-Life 'Parent Trap' Character

Lindsay Lohan Celebrates her 38th Birthday, Reflects on Gratitude

Lindsay Lohan Celebrates her 38th Birthday, Reflects on Gratitude

Latest News
Effective Ways to Enhance Resourcefulness in Adaptability
  • Jul 31, 2024

Effective Ways to Enhance Resourcefulness in Adaptability

Olivia Rodrigo Enjoys Nature in Sizzling Outfit Amid 'Guts World Tour'
  • Jul 31, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo Enjoys Nature in Sizzling Outfit Amid 'Guts World Tour'

The 1975 Sued Over Malaysia Good Vibes Festival Protest
  • Jul 31, 2024

The 1975 Sued Over Malaysia Good Vibes Festival Protest

Discover the Best Scenic Routes for Road Trips
  • Jul 31, 2024

Discover the Best Scenic Routes for Road Trips

Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 26 Years of 'The Parent Trap' with Heartfelt Post
  • Jul 31, 2024

Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 26 Years of 'The Parent Trap' with Heartfelt Post

Ultimate Protein Hair Mask for Thin Hair: Get Fuller Hair Now
  • Jul 31, 2024

Ultimate Protein Hair Mask for Thin Hair: Get Fuller Hair Now