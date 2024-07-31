Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 26 Years of 'The Parent Trap' with Heartfelt Post

Cover Images/Jason Howard Movie

The actress makes use of her Instagram post to share her gratitude to the iconic 1998 film's director Nancy Meyers while also reflecting on its impact on her career and life.

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Lohan, the star of the beloved 1998 film "The Parent Trap", took to social media to express her appreciation for the cult classic on its 26th anniversary. In a post shared by the film's director, Nancy Meyers, Lohan gushed about her on-set experience.

"Thank you for an incredibly, life-changing experience on this beautiful film! Love you Nancy!" wrote the actress. "More than anything, I cherish our friendship."

Meyers, who also directed Lohan in "Freaky Friday", shared a throwback photo of herself directing a young Lohan, who was 11 at the time, in character as twin sisters Hallie and Annie.

The film, which also starred Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson, followed the journey of the twins after being raised apart by their biological parents. After reuniting at summer camp, the sisters plot to reunite their separated parents.

Lohan's comments come amid her recent reflections on her life and career. In an Instagram post for her 38th birthday, she expressed gratitude for the experiences and opportunities she has had.

"Another trip around the sun grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer," she wrote.

As Lohan looks ahead to the future, she has expressed her desire to expand her family, revealing to US Weekly that she plans on having four children with her husband, Bader Shammas.