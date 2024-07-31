Kim Zolciak and Chet Hanks Spark Romance on 'The Surreal Life'

MTV TV

The former star of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' and the son of Tom Hanks appear to flirt outrageously and hinted at a possible connection on MTV's 'The Surreal Life.'

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak, 46, and Chet Hanks, 33, set sparks flying on Tuesday's episode of "The Surreal Life". The chemistry between the pair began to simmer as Chet expressed his admiration for Kim, calling her "cool as f**k" and suggesting he had been eager to connect with her. Kim coyly responded with a suggestive comment, hinting at a potential encounter later that night.

Their flirty exchange caught the attention of their housemates, including rapper O.T. Genasis and Josie Canseco, who watched with amusement. The show's AI narrator Sloan also took note, commenting on the unexpected turn of events.

A teaser for next week's episode showed Kim and Chet heading to her room together, adding fuel to the speculation about their connection.

Kim, who is going through a divorce from her husband Kroy Biermann, has expressed her admiration for Chet in a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine. "Chet's a great guy," she said. "We've had a lot of incredible moments throughout the season that you'll see."

Kim's appearance on "The Surreal Life" marks her first major reality show since her Bravo show "Don't Be Tardy" ended in 2020. According to TMZ, she and Chet did not hook up during the filming of the show.

Despite the flirtatious behavior, Kim has described her experience on the show as positive, claiming that she and her fellow contestants formed close friendships. "We're all friends, friends for life, for sure," she said. "We had a really great experience. All of us."

'The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets' airs on MTV and is available on Paramount+ the next day.