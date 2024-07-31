Chris Pratt Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Father-in-Law Arnold Schwarzenegger on 77th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor makes use of his Instagram account to celebrate the acting veteran's 77th birthday with a tribute praising his support, wisdom, and family bond.

AceShowbiz - Chris Pratt, known for his roles in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie", shared a heartfelt Instagram post on July 30 to mark the 77th birthday of his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger. In the post, Pratt expressed his admiration for Schwarzenegger.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday Arnold! You're one of a kind." He also spoke of their close bond, including "sage advice, good cigars, chess whoopings, and hand feeding homemade cookies to the many barn animals that live in your kitchen."

The post featured several photographs. One of them saw Pratt and Schwarzenegger playing chess, another featured Pratt posing behind Schwarzenegger, and a third showing Schwarzenegger with his granddaughters Lyla and Eloise.

Pratt, who is married to Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine, has previously spoken about his father-in-law's impact on him, saying, "Arnold's support means the world to me... Just being somebody who grew up loving his movies... and I dreamed of being Commando and dreamed of being the soldier from Predator... So him to give me kudos for going out and being on the marquee is really kind of mind-blowing."

Schwarzenegger himself shared his joy in being a grandfather in an interview with PEOPLE in October: "It's a fun thing... I teach [Lyla] how to feed the horses. She was scared in the beginning, but she got used to it."

In addition to his birthday celebration, Schwarzenegger has also recently received an Emmy nomination for his Super Bowl commercial with Danny DeVito for State Farm.