Charity Lawson Opens Up About Getting Death Threats During 'DWTS' Stint

In a new podcast interview, the 'Bachelorette' alum gets candid about the damaging online bullying that she faced when competing in season 32 of 'Dancing with the Stars'.

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Charity Lawson's experience on "Dancing with the Stars" apparently wasn't as majestic as her performances. In a new episode of the "Sex, Lies and Spray Tans" podcast, the therapist recalled getting death threats while competing on the popular show.

In the episode, Charity revealed that she had mental health struggles when she was in season 32 of the ABC series. "I'm surprised you guys don't," she told host and "DWTS" alum Cheryl Burke. "Honestly, I'm very surprised because quite literally, while 'Dancing with the Stars' was great, I literally went through hell and back with my mental health on that show."

Charity, who was partnered with Artem Chigvintsev on the show, claimed that she faced online bullying throughout the competition. When Cheryl said it was "shocking," Charity replied, "Is it shocking? I don't know if it's shocking. I think to a certain degree it was expected."

"The Bachelorette" alum continued, "I came into the 'Dancing with the Stars' fanbase like, 'This is going to be a piece of cake,' only to be… almost to the point where it was so much worse than 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette'," she explained. "I was getting death threats for existing."

She elaborated that she got death threats "for not performing enough, for being conceited, for being entitled, for being the biggest b***h on the cast." She added, "It's crazy."

"It was so damaging, night in, night out," she reflected. "I had to tell Artem, 'This is unfortunately what we're dealing with and what we're up against.' If you look in comparison to every other contestant on this season, they don't have this underneath their comments… I'm just literally existing and being called a b***h."

Charity said that while she "blocked and filtered" comments on her account, such comments still appeared on the show's page.