Offset Speaks Up After Spotted With Pregnant Ex-Fling PrettyRedz

The 'Ric Flair Drip' rapper denies that PrettyRedz is his 'shorty' during an Instagram Live session, while his ex claps back at social media users speculating about her relationship with Cardi B's husband following their alleged outing together.

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Offset has spoken up after he was once again accused of cheating on Cardi B. The former Migos member has quickly debunked Internet speculation about his relationship with his ex PrettyRedz after they were recently spotted together.

In grainy footage taken by an onlooker, the husband of Cardi B was allegedly seen with his pregnant ex-fling at a casino. While it's unclear if they came together or they accidentally met each other at the casino, many have run with speculation about the two's relationship, with some suspecting that Offset could be the father of PrettyRedz's unborn baby.

However, both Offset and PrettyRedz have debunked rumors of any romantic relationship between them. "Shorty?" the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper asked when seemingly reading a fan's question during his Instagram Live session, before setting things straight as saying, "Ain't about shorty."

Meanwhile, PrettyRedz was left enraged by the wild allegations. "It's completely crazy that I even have to do this!" she fiercely addressed the video via her Instagram Story. "PLEASE! If not for me... PLEASE RESPECT MY LATE HUSBAND! I AM JUST BEGINNING TO GRIEVE!!! HAVING A NIGHT OUT WITH MY FAMILY IS DEFINITELY NOT AN OPPORTUNITY FOR CLICK BAIT!!!"

She said of her pregnancy, "I AM CARRYING THE LAST GIFT MY HUSBAND WILL GIVE THIS EARTH! ALL I WANT [IS] PEACE! IF YOUR [sic] FOR A STORY...THERE IS. NOTHING TO SEE HERE!!!!!! PLEASE RESPECT ALL FAMILIES INVOLVED YALL MAKE UP THINGS NOT CARING ABOUT THE IMPACT! Please STOP."

In a separate Story, she shared a sonogram of her yet-to-be-born child and stressed, "I'm pregnant as well!!! You people our [sic] sick af out here smh."

The video of Offset with his ex PrettyRedz hit the web as his marriage to Cardi B is rumored to be in trouble. Despite the alleged marital woes, the Grammy Award-winning raptress has been reported to be pregnant with their third child together.

Meanwhile, PrettyRedz has been mourning the death of her "husband" Ronald "Rocky" Hayes. She and her late husband's family honored him in a candle light vigil which was held on June 23 in Capitol Heights, Maryland.