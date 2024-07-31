Armie Hammer's Mom Says She Still Has 'Beautiful Relationship' With Elizabeth Chambers

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'Hammered' author, who previously admitted that her son's years-long scandal has affected the rest of the family, also notes that she's forgiven her former daughter-in-law for anything she 'might've done to hurt' him.

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer's mom won't let his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers affect their bond. Noting that she's forgiven her former daughter-in-law for anything she "might've done to hurt" her son, Dru Hammer said they now have a "beautiful relationship."

"I had a call with Elizabeth," the author said in the Monday, July 29, episode of "The Outlier" podcast. She then recalled, "And I said, 'Look, the divorce is over. As far as I'm concerned, bygones are bygones.' "

"And I love you, and I forgive you for anything that you might've done to hurt Armie because you were hurt," she recounted telling the actress. "I understand, I've been there, and I ask you to forgive me if I've ever done anything that's hurt you."

Dru went on to note, "Now we have a beautiful relationship." She later noted, "I go see my grandchildren and they're the love of my life. I would never let anything get in that way if it was humanly possible."

Armie and Elizabeth parted ways in 2020 after 10 years of marriage. The exes, who share daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7, finalized their divorce three years later.

Earlier this month, Dru admitted to TMZ that her son's years-long scandal has affected the rest of the family. "I was very careful during the whole ordeal because my own son didn't come out and defend himself," she said.

"I had a pastor say one time, 'If you come to your own defense, it's the only defense you're ever gonna have,' " she continued. "So we believe that God is our defense, and now the truth is coming out."

The "Hammered" author also noted, "As he spoke on Piers Morgan and Bill Maher, he was not criminally wrong, he was morally wrong but has changed his life forever," referring to Armie's recent interview with the two TV hosts. "He's sober and he's happier than he's ever been and coming back to God, and that's the most important thing to me."