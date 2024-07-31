Kamala Harris Challenges Donald Trump to Debate

Cover Images/POOL/CNP/INSTARimages Celebrity

The Vice President throws down the gauntlet, challenging the Republican presidential nominee to face her on the debate stage, a call that electrifies her supporters and could define the upcoming presidential election.

AceShowbiz - In an electrifying rally held in Atlanta, Vice President Kamala Harris directly challenged Donald Trump to reconsider his decision to back out of a previously agreed debate slated for September 10. With over 10,000 supporters cheering her on and notable figures like Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo in attendance, Harris's message was loud and clear: if Trump has something to say, he should say it to her face.

"The momentum in this campaign is shifting, and there are signs that Donald Trump is feeling it," Harris asserted to an enthusiastic crowd, amidst laughter and applause. She highlighted Trump's unwillingness to debate as a sign of fear, mocking him as a "chicken" and labeling his campaign's rhetoric as "just plain weird."

Adding star power to her rally, Harris invited hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion and Atlanta native Quavo, further energizing the crowd. Quavo, with a passion for gun control strengthened by personal tragedy, praised Harris' stance, stating, "She always stands on business."

The rally was a stark contrast to Fox News's coverage, where Trump's pre-recorded interview was aired instead. Trump expressed hesitation about debating Harris, suggesting it might "reward fake news" like ABC. Despite this, Harris' challenge remains potent, especially with Trump scheduled to hold his own rally in Atlanta soon.

Harris' rise in the polls and her campaign's significant fundraising since Biden's exit on July 21 have reenergized the Democratic base. With endorsements from political heavyweights like Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and a colossal $200 million war chest, Harris is set to battle fiercely for the White House.

As Harris extends her campaign to key battleground states, her message resonates with young black voters and others disillusioned with Trump's policies. She vowed to fight against "extreme abortion bans" and championed critical border legislation, contrasting her record with Trump's.

Encapsulating the mood of defiance and energy, Harris invoked a line from the Migos track "Walk It Talk It", asserting that Trump "does not walk it like he talks it," a sentiment that struck a chord with the rally attendees.

With just 98 days until the election, Harris' ability to galvanize support and direct jabs at her opponent could be decisive. The political and cultural stakes are higher than ever as both camps prepare for the final leg of the campaign.