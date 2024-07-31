Megan Thee Stallion Defended Against Critics of Performance at Kamala Harris Rally

Instagram Music

The 'Girls in the Hood' raptress receives many supportive messages from social media users after being met with backlash for allegedly 'twerking on a presidential campaign stage.'

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has been defended against critics. Many social media users came to the "Girls in the Hood" raptress' defense after she was met with backlash over her inappropriate performance at a Kamala Harris rally.

On Tuesday, July 30, many social media users took to Instagram to voice their support for the 29-year-old female hip-hop artist. One in particular wrote, "She actually gave a much toned down respectful performance and did a great job."

Similarly, another gushed, "Meg energized an audience of voters that's needed if Kamala wants to win this election. She gets it." A third penned, "We love Megan Thee Stallion regardless. Pep Rally's are also suppose to be FUN. Y'all complain about anything yo. Just doing too much."

A fourth blasted the critics, "Just say ya'll don't like Meg and move on. It's not that deep at all. Kamala knows Meg has influence and Meg supports Kamala. Case closed." In the meantime, other users insisted that Megan was not twerking during the rally.

The supportive comments came shortly after Megan attended the rally in Atlanta earlier that day. She showed her support for Vice President Kamala and entertained other attendees with a "special performance."

Megan kicked off the show with a mashup of hits, including her 2020 track "Body" and her collaborative song with Japanese spitter Yuki Chiba titled "Mamushi". The "Hiss" rapper also showed her skills in dancing by performing a viral dance move for "Mamushi".

While belting out "Mamushi" onstage, Megan was joined by a number of backup dancers, all of whom looked in sync with the spitter in their white shirts and vibrant suits. At one point, she told the audience, "Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies. If you want to keep loving your bodies, you know who to vote for."

After taking the stage, Megan was slammed over her performance. One critic complained, "Why tf is she twerking on a presidential campaign stage. there's a time and place for things like this." Another criticized, "This is beyond embarrassing. She doesnt even have any uplifting songs that would even be appropriate for a political rally."