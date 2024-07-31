Travis Kelce and Brother Jason Negotiate $100 Million Deal for 'New Heights' Podcast

Instagram Celebrity

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the retired NFL star reportedly have had talks with Wondery to work out a deal in the range of nine figures for their popular podcast.

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce continue to thrive off field. The brothers are reportedly seeking a new deal in the range of nine figures for their popular podcast "New Heights", which they first launched in 2022.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Kelces have had talks with Wondery, whose parent company is Amazon, to lock up a $100 million agreement for their weekly show. The term of the deal they're seeking is currently unknown.

Travis and Jason co-host "New Heights", which premiered in September 2022. The show, which is released in video form on YouTube and audio form on major podcast platforms, is currently the fourth-most popular podcast in the United States, according to Edison Podcast Metrics data cited in the article.

The sports podcast gained increasing fanfare partly because of Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift, which began in 2023. The show is currently on a two-month hiatus beginning in early July as Travis recently started joining the Kansas City Chiefs' rigorous training camp.

"We got a nice couple months off from podcasting because, I guess, in three weeks time Travis will be in the middle of training camp," Jason explained during the season 2 finale episode. "And let me tell you, not enough time to do a podcast, especially the best podcast in the world. He's gonna be busy focusing on football, getting in shape for this upcoming season. So we're gonna be off for about two months."

The Kelces plan to return to the podcast after the camp, targeting a comeback near the end of August. Meanwhile, Jason, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of the last season, will be joining ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown".