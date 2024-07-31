Gina Carano's Discrimination Trial to Feature Star Witnesses

Cover Images/Faye's Vision TV

The former MMA fighter-turned-actress' upcoming discrimination trial against Disney is set to feature a star-studded cast of witnesses, including Pedro Pascal, Jon Favreau and ex-Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

AceShowbiz - After a judge denied Disney's motion to dismiss, Gina Carano's discrimination lawsuit against the entertainment giant is now moving forward. The trial is scheduled to start on September 25, 2025.

In a joint filing, Carano's legal team has listed potential witnesses including Pedro Pascal, who led the cast of "The Mandalorian", and Jon Favreau, the show's creator. Also included are Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Bear Grylls and former Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

Carano, a former MMA fighter, played Cara Dune in the first two seasons of "The Mandalorian". She was fired in February 2021 after sharing controversial social media posts that some viewed as offensive.

Carano's lawsuit alleges that Disney and Lucasfilm discriminated against her by terminating her contract in retaliation for her conservative political beliefs. She claims that her male co-stars, such as Pascal, were not held to the same standards and were allowed to make offensive posts without facing consequences.

Specifically, Carano points to Pascal's 2017 post comparing former President Donald Trump to Hitler and his 2018 post comparing the treatment of undocumented children to Nazi concentration camps. She argues that Disney's decision to fire her while allowing Pascal to remain on the show demonstrates unequal treatment.

Other potential witnesses may include Lynne Hale, the engineer of the publicity campaign behind "Star Wars", and Carrie Beck, Lucasfilm's vice president of animation and live action development.

Disney has pushed back on Carano's witness list, but has agreed to allow Beck and Paul Roeder, Disney executive vice president of communications, to testify.

The trial is expected to focus on whether Carano was under contract with Disney at the time of her firing and whether she was treated differently than her male co-stars. Carano is seeking at least $75,000 in damages plus punitive damages.