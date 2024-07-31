Armie Hammer's Accuser Blasts His Mom for Defending the Actor Amid Cannibal Scandal

Cover Images/Instagram/Sara De Boer Celebrity

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - One of Armie Hammer's accusers spoke out after the actor's mom Dru Hammer publicly defended him. In a new interview, Effie Angelova claimed that the "Call Me by Your Name" actor didn't deserve a platform amid sexual abuse and cannibalism allegations.

"Armie is a rapist and society needs to stop forgiving rape and stop welcoming rapists back. He is depraved and sick in the head," Effie told Daily Mail. "He has not apologized to me. He has not taken accountability for everything he's done to me. He should stop lying and victim-blaming, and apologize and go away."

Effie, who accused the actor of violently abusing and raping her in 2017, also criticized Armie's mom for defending her son. The 27-year-old called it "disgusting" in addition to labeling Dru "an enabler."

Earlier this month, Dru revealed to TMZ that her son's years-long scandal has affected the rest of the family. "I was very careful during the whole ordeal because my own son didn't come out and defend himself," she said.

She went on saying, "I had a pastor say one time, 'If you come to your own defense, it's the only defense you're ever gonna have.' So we believe that God is our defense, and now the truth is coming out."

The "Hammered" author also noted, "As he spoke on Piers Morgan and Bill Maher, he was not criminally wrong, he was morally wrong but has changed his life forever," referring to Armie's recent interview with the two TV hosts. "He's sober and he's happier than he's ever been and coming back to God, and that's the most important thing to me."

During his appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored", Armie addressed the cannibalism and sexual abuse accusations against him. At one point, he was asked if he's a cannibal, to which the disgraced actor replied, "No. You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone. … Not a question I thought I'd ever have to answer, by the way."