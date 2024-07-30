'General Hospital' Alum Haley Pullos Dodges Jail Time, Sentenced to Probation in DUI Case

Cover Images/Billy Bennight/AdMedia Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Haley Pullos, renowned for her role on ABC's soap opera "General Hospital," has been sentenced to five years of probation following a guilty plea to felony drunken driving. The 26-year-old actress was involved in a severe car accident in April 2023, which led to significant legal repercussions.

The incident occurred late at night on April 29, 2023 when Pullos was driving the wrong way on the Ventura Freeway in Pasadena. According to authorities, she swerved into the eastbound lanes, crossed a barrier, and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Both Pullos and the other driver were injured and had to be hospitalized. Firefighters had to extricate both individuals from their mangled vehicles.

In the aftermath of the crash, Pullos was charged with two felony counts of DUI and a misdemeanor count of hit-and-run. The charges included driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, causing injury. The other driver, who was seriously injured, is reportedly suing Pullos.

Pullos, who has appeared in nearly 500 episodes of "General Hospital" as Molly Lansing-Davis since 2009, left the show after the collision. She has not returned, with Holiday Mia Kriegel temporarily filling in the role.

During her sentencing in a Pasadena, California courtroom, Pullos was handed down a five-year probation term alongside 200 hours of community service. Additionally, she was ordered to complete a nine-month alcohol treatment program and a mental health treatment program. The court also mandated her to pay $8,260 in restitution to the other driver and prohibited her from driving for a year.

Pullos, clad in orange jail attire, affirmed her acceptance of the court's terms, responding, "Yes, your honor," during the proceedings. She had already served three months in jail following the April 2023 crash. Reports indicate that she was also involved in an earlier hit-and-run incident before the freeway collision.

The repercussions of this incident have profoundly impacted Pullos's professional and personal life, serving as a stark reminder of the severe consequences of driving under the influence.