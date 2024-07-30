Rapper Chino XL Died at 50, Chuck D and Joe Budden Lead Heartfelt Tributes

Instagram Celebrity

Rapper Chino XL known for his lyrical prowess is being remembered by his peers in the hip-hop industry shortly after he passed away over the weekend at the age of 50.

AceShowbiz - Chino XL, the fearless rapper known for his bold lyrics and unwavering spirit, passed away at the age of 50. His legacy, etched in the hearts of fans and fellow artists, leaves an indelible mark on the world of hip-hop. He was 50.

Chino XL, born Derek Emmanuel Barbosa, was a force in the hip-hop community, known for his sharp lyricism and fearless attitude. The New York rapper, who rose to prominence in the mid-1990s, tragically passed away at his home on Sunday morning, July 28. No cause of death is revealed.

His daughters, in a heartfelt statement, referred to him as their "King of Punchlines" and "Puerto Rican Superhero," but most importantly, as their "Girl Dad."

"And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace."

Chino XL's cause of death has not been revealed, but his legacy is clear. Born in the Bronx on April 8, 1974, and later moving to New Jersey, Barbosa began his career early, forming the rap duo Art of Origin with producer Kaoz.

At 16, he was signed to Rick Rubin's American Recordings, and in April 1996, he introduced the world to his fearless style with his debut album, "Here to Save You All". The album featured the track "Riiiot!" which, despite sparking a feud with Tupac Shakur, was a testament to his boldness.

Over his career, Chino XL released four studio albums, including the critically acclaimed "RICANstruction: The Black Rosary". This double disc, released in 2012, was seen as his best work, a deeply personal and vulnerable project.

Chino once said in an interview, "I just kind of felt like the pen was just kind of like going in its own direction and it was just kind of what I wanted to get out of my system like for good."

Chino XL's contributions extended beyond music. In 2008, he participated in Mike Ford's Hip-Hop Architecture Camp to encourage diversity in the field of architecture. Reflecting on the experience, he remarked, "Just for these children to know it's a thing, that's important."

Following the news of his death, numerous artists paid tribute to Chino XL on social media. Joe Budden wrote, "Damn… RIP to the legend Chino XL," while KXNG Crooked expressed sorrow, "Our careers have been tied together since the Wake Up Show freestyles decades ago. I'm fucked up. Rest in Peace my brother Chino XL."

Public Enemy's Chuck D remembered the late star on X/Twitter, "This ones a tough one. I admired Dj Polo as a @hiphopgods PEer. ⁦@CHINOXL was my brother in rhyme & Art. He encouraged my graphics forward. We exchanged art books. He looked out to protect my lyric books better."

Chino XL's impact was also felt in television and film, where he made appearances in shows like "Reno 911!"" and "CSI: Miami" and in movies such as "Alex & Emma". Despite his extended reach and influence, he remained humble. Reflecting on his career, he once said, "I never got into this music to get rich. I kind of enjoy being an artist that, you're not my fan or my supporter by accident."

The world lost a fearless, talented artist with the passing of Chino XL. His legacy will live on through his music, his words, and the impact he made on countless lives. Rest in peace, Chino XL.